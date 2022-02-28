Action planned against controversial 725 homes plan

10-year-old Millie Harvey, right, started a petition against the Pinebanks and other developments earmarked for Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A 10-year-old activist is pleading with neighbours to stand up and have their say on plans for 725 homes in her town.

Inspired by Greta Thunberg, Millie Harvey from Thorpe St Andrew is working to protect her suburb for all inhabitants - including local wildlife.

Her mum Laura said Millie's work protesting the Pinebanks proposal should rally other people in the area to make their voices heard.

Campaigners sign a petition against plans for 725 houses in Thorpe St Andrew at a protest against the development - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Laura said: "Millie's really impressed with the backing she's had for this and how many people have turned out in support.

"She's trying to make a real difference.

"She likes the principles of what Greta stands for. She takes influence from people who stand up for what they believe in.

"There are other children who want to get involved as well and it's just thinking of how they can make an impact. They can have a voice.

Hundreds gather for a protest walk against plans for homes in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We just want people to start listening. A lot of people have felt like they're banging their head against a brick wall.

"I'd urge people to submit their thoughts via email to Broadland District Council. You still can put your objections in."

Almost 600 comments have been submitted to Broadland District Council, a council representative confirmed, and around 1,400 townspeople have signed Millie's petition in opposition of the Pinebanks proposals.

Friends of Thorpe St Andrew has also organised a public exhibition of the plans to discuss the proposals on March 11 at the Dussindale Centre between 2pm and 6pm.

Developer Ocubis declined to comment on the recent protests against the development.

Cllr Ian Mackie and Cllr Peter Berry alongside other campaigners against 725 houses proposed for Thorpe St Andrew at January's protest - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Ian Mackie, conservative county and district councillor for the area, added: “The numbers of people who oppose these plans and have submitted comments demonstrates the level of local public feeling.

"We are ramping up our ongoing campaign and will be encouraging as many residents as possible to submit their opposition to the plans that are 73pc larger than those agreed in 2013.

"People need homes, but not at any cost, they must be the right numbers to be sustainable.

"People are very concerned about the possible levels of traffic movements, the lack of social services and green space, as well as the environmental impact.”