Bid to build home in back garden thrown out over fears of wildlife destruction

Plans for a new home in Thorpe St Andrew raised fears over wildlife. Pictured inset is councillor Ian Mackie - Credit: Lyn Ibbotson/Ian Mackie

A "back garden development" has been axed due to the impact the proposal would have had on wildlife.

Broadland District Council has refused plans for a new home to be built on land at the back of Aerodrome Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew, which would have included off-street parking and a new street access.

The potential impact on protected habitats was among the reasons stated for refusal as well as "not demonstrating it could accommodate adequate parking and manoeuvring space".

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council objected to the plans it called a "back garden development" for the three-storey detached three-bedroom home.

Fitzmaurice Park Town Hall where Thorpe St Andrew Town Council is based - Credit: Ben Hardy

A spokesman for the council said: "A lot of wildlife uses green corridors like these gardens.

"Open space is important to how wildlife moves.

"Councillors and the public are definitely more aware of the importance development can have on wildlife."

Aerodrome Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Google Maps

The spokesman said road safety is also one of the most frequent objections received by authorities in recent times.

It comes after folk in the town have been campaigning against the impact of the Pinebanks plans for up to 725 homes in Thorpe St Andrew, stressing the importance of protecting ancient woodland and the potential impact on wildlife.

Millie Harvey, seven, started a petition against the Pinebanks and other developments earmarked for Thorpe St Andrew. She attended the protest with a new sign highlighting her environmental concerns - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Pinebanks scheme has been held up by the nutrient neutrality issue which is delaying plans to build homes across the county due to fears over river pollution.

Commenting on the Aerodrome Crescent application, Thorpe St Andrew county and district councillor Ian Mackie (Cons) said: "Over the years we have seen some developments squeezed into inappropriate residential sites, often to the detriment to the neighbours and the character of Thorpe St Andrew.

"The biggest issue is often parking, some new properties simply do not provide adequate off-road parking.

"I welcome the fact this planning application will need to go back to the drawing board."

County councillor Ian Mackie - Credit: Contributed

One neighbour objected to the application as the proposed home would only be two metres away from his own boundary which prompted overlooking fears.

He commented: "Any sort of windows in the roof will affect the privacy of my property."