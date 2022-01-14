Mould woes for social housing tenant in city centre flat

Theo Gallant who has been having ongoing mould and damp issues with his flat in Chantry Road in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mould and rot have taken over a man's home leaving him feeling "helpless".

Theo Gallant's ongoing issues with his social housing flat in the city centre means he often spends his days alone because no-one wants to visit.

The 28-year-old has been in constant dialogue with his landlord Clarion Housing Group ever since he moved into the Chantry Road property in 2015.

Mould on the bedroom walls in Theo Gallant's flat in Chantry Road in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Clarion has ensured a faulty gas boiler was serviced and have carried out a series of inspections at the property.

The company said it continues to work very closely with Mr Gallant to ensure he is comfortable.

But Mr Gallant believes he keeps coming back to "square one" with water now seeping through his walls and on to the carpet and stains also visible on the ceiling.

Mr Gallant added: "I am getting to the stage where my girlfriend does not want to come round and neither do my friends because it gets so dirty.

"There is mould coming through the walls and the hallway but the general attitude seems to be to give it a bit of a scrub down.

"On the one hand this place is a disaster and in absolute tatters but I can't give up on my flat only to find myself really stuck and to become homeless.

Mould on the bedroom walls in Theo Gallant's flat in Chantry Road in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I do not view it as a home. I now see it as a place to wash my clothes and to sleep."

The frustrated tenant is on benefits due to his struggles with bipolar disorder and he has worked as a self-employed gardener in the past.

Damp and mould in the communal corridors of a block of flats in Chantry Road in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Clarion attended the flat as an out of hours emergency in November due to issues with his windows in the lounge and bedrooms, as well as a leak into the flat.

He was offered alternative temporary accommodation while the issue was investigated

It was discovered that an automatic opening vent adjacent to Mr Gallant’s flat had been activated by a faulty fire alarm and had allowed for rain water to enter the building.

Works to resolve the issue were then completed before Christmas.

What has Clarion said?

Commenting on the ongoing issues with damp and mould, a Clarion spokeswoman said they have attended promptly to any issue reported by Mr Gallant.

The landlord's next appointment at Mr Gallant's flat is fixed on January 21 to repair his door entry phone.

“We continue to work very closely with Theo to ensure he is comfortable in his home at all times," the spokeswoman continued.

A file picture showing when sewage spilled into Mr Gallant's bathroom in May 2021 - Credit: Archant

"We can confirm we have completed the work to the bathroom to rectify the small amount of damage caused by some rainwater that entered the building after a fire alarm triggered the automatic opening vent.

"Although there was no health and safety risk during this time, we provided temporary alternative accommodation to Theo to minimise inconvenience for him.”

Mould on the bedroom walls in Theo Gallant's flat in Chantry Road in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Gallant was allocated the flat, adjacent to the Chantry Place shopping centre, after applying for social housing through the city council's Home Options website.