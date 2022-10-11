'Stuck in hell': Tenant's home overrun with insects and damp

Warren Culleton, 51, said that the deterioration of his flat has caused him anxiety and frustration - Credit: Warren Culleton

A housing association tenant says he is living in "hell" as he battles to get damp and mould infestations in his home fixed.

Warren Culleton lives in a second-storey flat in Shipfield which is managed by Broadland Housing Association.

The 51-year-old claims his flat is riddled with mould and damp which have soaked through his walls - so much so that the summer heat did nothing to dry them out.

Warren Culleton said that his Shipfield flat is like being "stuck in hell" - Credit: Warren Culleton

As well as plaster flaking from his walls, the soaking and resultant mould has caused irreparable damage to a TV by drenching a power socket.

It is also impacting Mr Culleton's health as it is having negative impacts on his asthma.

He added that biting insects seem to relish the conditions with one bite caused him a leg ulcer.

Warren Culleton's Shipfield flat is riddled with damp and mould - Credit: Warren Culleton

Mr Culleton said that he feels Broadland Housing Association has not taken his concerns seriously - Credit: Warren Culleton

Mr Culleton believes a pool of water outside his flat is at the root of the problem but added the association often cancels appointments with little-to-no notice.

The housing association has apologised for issues in communication and added it will be in touch with its tenant.

Mr Culleton, who does not work due to his agoraphobia and anxiety, said: "It's made me more anxious, this has been going on for a long time.

Mould in Mr Culleton's flat - Credit: Warren Culleton

"I've showed them everything that's wrong but they don't seem to acknowledge it.

"I'm still frustrated. I am bidding for a new property because I have mobility issues and I'm struggling with the stairs.

As well as issues with wet and mould, Mr Culleton also has an infestation of "biting insects" - Credit: Warren Culleton

"I feel trapped. I get nervous when there's a lot of people around, I stay in my flat.

"But my flat is not helping with my health. The damp makes my asthma so much worse.

"That's the biggest issue. Next door's overflow keeps dripping and it's caused a puddle that leaks.

"It's what's causing the damp.

The puddle from Mr Culleton's neighbour's overflow, which drips into his apartment walls - Credit: Warren Culleton

"I just feel like Broadland haven't taken me seriously.

Issues with water and damp have resulted in plaster peeling from Mr Culleton's walls - Credit: Warren Culleton

"It feels like I'm stuck in hell."

A Broadland Housing Association spokeswoman said: "We apologise for any shortcoming in communications concerning rescheduling of repairs.

"We have recently been making changes in the way we schedule our repairs to gain better efficiency and to improve timescales.

Issues with next door's overflow is one of the root causes of the damp issues, Mr Culleton claims - Credit: Warren Culleton

"We will be in contact with Mr Cullerton to discuss his concerns and any additional works that are required."