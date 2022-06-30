WATCH: Taxi driver throws punch as narrow street causes aggro

Video

A taxi driver threw a punch in Eade Road in the NR3 area of the city - Credit: Contributed

This is the shocking moment a stand off between drivers ends in violence in a narrow NR3 street.

Tensions boiled over when the drivers struggled to get past each other due to Eade Road being lined with parked vehicles - a problem which has also affected nearby Patteson Road and Buxton Road.

The video, taken from a door bell camera, shows a furious taxi driver throw a punch during the confrontation.

He then sprints down the road in pursuit of the driver.

In another instance a man got out out of his car with a golf club to "go after a bloke" after he wouldn't let him past.

And neighbours said a woman who lives in Eade Road was met with racial abuse when she tried to intervene.

Eade Road in the NR3 part of the city - Credit: Alice Pritchard

Now people living in the road are demanding a one-way system is put in place.

Graham Ramsbottom, 56, who lives in Eade Road, said: "You could walk out your door and there could be a fight going on for all we know. It's worrying.

"My wife will not drive now just because she doesn't want to get involved in an incident with another driver on the road."

The taxi driver chasing the car down the road after the punch - Credit: Contributed

Mile Cross councillor Chrissie Rumsby said there needs to be an overwhelming majority of people who live on the roads to be in favour of a new system before it can be implemented.

She added: "I will ask again for a one-way system. But over the years it's been an ongoing thing where we can't get the majority of the road to agree to it.

"I need practically everyone who lives on that road to agree."

Chrissie Rumsby, county councillor for Mile Cross - Credit: Labour Party

Mr Ramsbottom believes fights are becoming a common occurrence.

He added: "It's getting more often. Because we live in the middle of the road, that's where they meet and that's where the shouting and swearing happens.

The taxi driver making his way down Eade Road before the altercation - Credit: Contributed

"It can be anytime day or night. We've got young families living on the road - kids don't need to hear this.

"It's just a nightmare. It's such a simple solution. I don't understand why they can't just put it in place."

A sign for Eade Road in the NR3 - Credit: Alice Pritchard

A 27-year-old living in Eade Road, who did not wish to be named, said: "The worst part is because the road is quite long, if people get stuck head on halfway up then there's a bit of a stand off."