Plan for 1,600 homes would see new school and health centre open

Sarah Burgess

Published: 4:00 PM September 22, 2021   
Villagers showed up in their droves to inspect the plans

Villagers showed up in their droves to inspect the plans - Credit: Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou

Plans for a village housing bonanza seem to have gone down a treat with locals - but a councillor has vowed to keep an eye to make sure the developer "sticks to its promises". 

Dozens of villagers turned up at Taverham's Hinks Meadow Hall yesterday to see Scott Properties' masterplan for 1,600 homes on land south of the NDR.

As part of the plan, developer Martin Scott is proposing a 3G games area, open spaces, cycle and pedestrian walkways, a primary school, community hub, allotments and a health centre.

Parish council chair Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou said the plans had gone down well with the villagers who showed up to inspect the blueprint.

The consultation is now live for villagers to leave their feedback

The consultation is now live for villagers to leave their feedback - Credit: Scott Properties

However she has vowed they will not become a pipe dream, explaining: "I hate those developers who come in and get a planning application approved, only to start getting rid of all the open spaces and other facilities they promised.

"I'm determined that won't happen here because the parish council won't let it. Martin Scott is a man who really cares about what the parish wants.

"I'm happy with the plans. He's been talking to the parish council the whole way through."

Mr Scott noted that the site had been earmarked for development in the Greater Norwich Local Plan.

He said: "The consultation was very well attended and useful for all concerned.

"The formal planning application is likely to be submitted in November this year."

Not all locals were convinced, though.

Sarah Lancashire, 50, who moved to Taverham this year partly for the benefit of the open spaces at Marriot's Way, said she was "hugely disappointed" to see such an "environmentally costly" project on her doorstep.

Plans showing a proposed new development in Taverham called Marriott's Park

Plans showing a proposed new development in Taverham called Marriott's Park - Credit: Scott Properties

She added: "I'm worried about the long-term effect on surface flooding, pollution and congestion from an additional 3,200 cars.

"There's not enough GP appointments or school spaces and that's before 1,600 new families move in.

"Developers are at the mercy of government funding for schools and medical centres. That's an issue for me."

Scott Properties is also behind the Lidl project in Taverham, with the steel frame being erected and highway alterations currently underway.

Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, councillor for Taverham North

Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, councillor for Taverham North - Credit: Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou

The plans can be viewed at: https://taverham.mscott.co.uk/

Norwich News

