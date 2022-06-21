Pavement parking restricted as Anglian Water digs up footpath

Parking spaces have been reduced for folk living in a city street as the ground is dug up for works.

Anglian Water put up signs on Monday requesting motorists not to park on the verge along Havers Road as it begins three days of work along the path in Tailors Row on Tuesday.

The works are for a meter exchange at a paying customer's property and the footpath - which leads to Marriott's Way and Anderson's Meadow - will remain open with access as normal.

Signs preventing people from parking on the verge in Havers Road ahead of Anglian Water works - Credit: Ben Hardy

An Anglian Water spokesman said on Tuesday: "These works will be taking place today and will be in place for up to three days due to our permit duration.

"These works should not last the full three days. However we have this permit in place just in case we run in to any problems while working."

Homeowners often park along the adjacent verge in Havers Road to access properties in Hemming Way and Tailors Row.