Vacant home to be used by city school after no objections

Surlingham House will be converted for educational use for The Parkside School - Credit: Google Maps

A vacant building previously used as homes is set to be converted into an educational site for a special needs school in the city.

Norfolk County Council Children's Services has sought planning permission to change the use of Surlingham House, in College Road, for The Parkside School.

The site, which is owned by the county council, is currently vacant but initially consisted of two homes which were incorporated into a single property in 1951.

No objections have been made against the plans after they were submitted to the city council for consideration this month.

A supporting statement for the application was prepared by Andy Scales from city property management company NPS Group.

The Parkside School in College Road - Credit: Google Maps

He said: "The Parkside School is proposing to use the property to accommodate safe and secure facilities for their post-16, sixth form pupils to gain independent living experience and life learning skills such as budgeting, negotiation and compromising skills before leaving school and progressing into further education and employment."

Surlingham House is located opposite the school in a built-up area within Norwich's Golden Triangle.

Mr Scales' supporting statement adds: "Teaching and activities will be concentrated within the building, with limited outside activities, so any noise and disturbance will be limited and would result in no unacceptable impact on the current level of amenity enjoyed by nearby occupants."

The change of use application will require a small number of changes to the outside of the building.

These include replacing and repairing windows and doors, replacing a section of the existing fence, a new ramp for the rear door and a paved path at the front.

Office staff will be able to park at the school and walk to Surlingham House, although there is a small shingle area where cars could park.

The county council carried out a consultation for the plans in which the parish council and neighbours were informed.

Parkside School has previously took on the running of the White Lion Café in 2015 to provide pupils with work experience and to boost their career prospects.

Parkside School took over the White Lion Café in 2015 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

All pupils at the College Road school have an Educational, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) and admissions to the school are determined by Norfolk Children’s Services.