Tenants STILL living in temporary homes five months after evacuation

Tenants and their landlords are at an impasse over when people can move back into a city apartment building more than five months after it was evacuated.

St Peter's House in Cattle Market Street has had no permanent occupation since people were forced out late at night in April.

The building - which is privately owned by Cattle Street Market Limited - was found to have "serious hazards and deficiencies" with no mains power and multiple fault lights on the fire alarm panel.

But the 53 people who were moved out have still not been able to move back into their homes.

Peter Bronze, an advisor to the landlord, has blamed the leaseholders for the delay - claiming they have been "obstructive" to the process.

Mr Bronze added: "We have to make these flats fireproof but they have not cooperated and have proven difficult."

Among the issues which the landlord is trying to resolve is installing new sprinkler systems and new fire doors.

Mr Bronze confirmed the mains power has been restored.

He also said the doors of the flats were replaced for fire safety purposes.

A residents' association has been set up to represent the leaseholders and a number of people have sought legal advice.

The association has said it has not intended to hold up the work as people want to return to their homes as soon as possible.

There have been concerns over builders carrying out work inside their flats without their consent, they added.

An association member - who did not wish to be named - said: "The annoying thing about that is I would of happily let them in had they asked.

"The builders and the developer do not answer my texts. It is extremely frustrating."

Beth Jones, cabinet member for safe, strong and inclusive neighbourhoods (Lab), said: "We are monitoring it really closely and the sooner we can get people back in the better.

"But it can't be reopened until it is safe and that's the crucial thing."

Norwich City Council is continuing to meet with various key stakeholders.