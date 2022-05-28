Electrical work completed at vacant city block after tenants turfed out

A vacant city centre accommodation block has had its power reconnected after droves of shocked tenants were evacuated a month ago.

The privately-owned St Peter's House in Cattle Market Street was deemed unsafe by the city council in mid-April with those living in the 53 apartments asked to leave late at night.

Since then, the landlord Cattle Market Limited has been working to ensure the building's safety issues are addressed.

These problems included the incorrect building control certificate, no mains power and multiple fault lights on the fire alarm panel.

UK Power Networks has now confirmed the property has been properly connected to the grid.

A spokesman said: "UK Power Networks has completed all of its remaining electrical work at this property for a customer in the past week and engineers have made it safe from an electricity perspective."

St Peter's House currently sits empty after being evacuated - Credit: Ben Hardy

Ori Calif, of GWO & Co, is an adviser to the landlord of St Peter's House, who said work is taking place to install sprinklers and fire stop protection in the ceilings of each apartment.

Mr Calif had previously stated in mid-April that he believed the work could be completed in a maximum of two weeks.

But he has now admitted that was an ambitious claim due to the nature of the work required.

Mr Calif said he met with a fire consultancy specialist from BWC Fire at the site earlier this week.

Around 20 of the flats in St Peter's House are inhabited by leaseholders and Mr Calif said the landlord is in the process of getting consent from them to carry out the fire safety requirements in their rooms.

Mr Calif said: "We have to wait one day for the fire stoppers to dry then paint over which can take a week if we get the consent of the leaseholders."

Notices sent to tenants informing them about the evacuation of St Peter's House - Credit: Ben Hardy

The adviser added that 32 of the unsold apartments are now vacant.

When asked about the frustrations for tenants and leaseholders, Mr Calif said: "Sadly I am the victim of previous mistakes and they are the sub-victim."

Mr Calif said the landlord has not considered whether energy bills will increase when the tenants move back in amid a cost of living crisis.

The city council has been contacted.