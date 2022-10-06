Urgent work at city apartments is 'long way off' completion

Tenants evacuated from a city apartment building in April have been told they will not be able to move back in until the new year.

St Peter's House - which is privately owned by Cattle Street Market Limited - was found to have "serious hazards and deficiencies" with no mains power and multiple fault lights on the fire alarm panel at the time of evacuation.

Since then, leaseholders have been frustrated by works taking place without their permission.

One 89-year-old leaseholder, who lives with her 76-year-old husband in St Peter's House, said: "All the doors to our privately-owned apartments have been removed so that fire doors can be installed without prior notice.

"The builder has also taken it upon himself to tile the kitchen behind the cookers without permission."

Ori Calif, who is the landlord, said he has not been involved with St Peter's House for the past two months due to personal family reasons.

His advisor has been approached for comment.

Tony Viera is a carpenter who has been outsourced by the landlord to carry out works at the property.

Mr Viera said: "The works are still a long way off being finished. All the fire doors have to be changed and all the sprinklers still have to be fitted.

"It is loads of work.

"It's a long way off being ready for people to live in."

The carpenter - who was tasked with removing all the fire doors - has not been made aware of an estimated completion date.

A spokesman, speaking on behalf of the St Peter's House Residents Association, said: "We have not received any official communication from the landlord - not even an apology for the situation or any explanation as to how any of this happened in the first place.

"Originally we were given some opportunities to visit our flats.

"However this has all come to an end and the landlord and builders are no longer responding to our requests to access our apartments or collect our belongings."

Beth Jones, city council cabinet member for safe, strong and inclusive neighbourhoods (Lab), said the building cannot be reopened until it is fully safe.

Beth Jones, Labour city councillor - Credit: Labour Party

"We are monitoring it really closely," she added.