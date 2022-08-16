Anti-bird spikes could be installed in trees in bid to stop mess

Anti-bird spikes which could be installed in trees along a city street have been slammed by folk living nearby.

A planning application has been submitted for plastic spikes on parts of two sycamore trees at The Old Church in St Matthews Road.

Woodmen Tree Services - which has been contacted for comment - is listed as the agent for the applicant with the trees being located in a conservation area.

Many living in St Matthews Road opposite the trees would like to see birds left undisturbed.

Jennifer Human, 34, said: "I do not mind the birds. It is more important to protect wildlife over cars being pooed on.

"There are lots of people parking along this street during the week but not so much at weekends. We never park underneath the trees."

Arnold Browne, 70, lives at the bottom of St Matthews Road and encourages birds to come to the birdbath in his garden.

He does not mind the mess which is visible on his car and garden wall.

Mr Browne added: "I'm not car proud and I would prefer to see the birds prioritised

"I have never heard of spikes in a tree before. It seems unusual. How can they possibly stop birds nesting in a tree?

"Birds are under enormous threat at the moment with the drought.

"I really do not think it is a good idea to discourage birds."

Andreas Paterson, 43, who also lives in St Matthews Road, said: "The plans do seem to be a bit over the top.

"I tend to park on this side of the street away from the trees."

Ash Haynes, Green party city councillor for the Thorpe Hamlet ward, said: "Anti-bird spikes are damaging to wildlife in the city as well as potentially to the trees themselves.

"Additionally they are unsightly which in a conservation area should be a concern.

"We would encourage other ways of protecting cars that do not damage the environment around them."

The Norfolk Historic Building Trust is based at The Old Church.

Both the trust and Woodmen Tree Services have been contacted for comment.