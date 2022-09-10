Former hotel to be converted into hostel for homeless people

Graphic House has been purchased by St Martins homeless charity. Pictured inset is chief executive Jan Sheldon - Credit: St Martins/David Cullingford

A three-storey building has been purchased by the largest homeless charity in the city to provide a roof over the heads of those who need it most.

St Martins has been able to buy Graphic House in Thorpe Road thanks to donations from the public and city businesses.

The former hotel and student digs will provide accommodation for up to 23 homeless people.

And the charity has said the beds could not come at a more crucial time as the country heads into an economic crisis combined with a "longstanding chronic shortage of housing".

St Martins plans to rename the building 'St Martins House' and the ground floor will be home to the charity's head office - which will relocate from Bishopgate.

Chief executive Dr Jan Sheldon said: “The opening of St Martins House will relieve the pressure on our services, which are always full.

Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive at St Martins - Credit: David Cullingford

"We have people who have been ready to move on from first-stage hostels, sometimes for months, but nowhere for them to go. Moving into St Martins House will be an important step in their journey to living independently.”

The hostel will provide ‘second stage’ accommodation, meaning people will not be housed there directly from the streets, but move in once they are ready to live in a settled environment and are on the road to living independently.

Planning permission was granted for the change of use of the building from student accommodation to hostel accommodation by the city council earlier this year.

St Martins House will be staffed 24 hours a day with people staying there receiving daily support alongside their accommodation.

Graphic House in Thorpe Road will be renamed St Martins House after being purchased by the homeless charity - Credit: St Martins

This will be their home for 18 to 24 months until they are able to move on to live independently.

Dr Sheldon said: "St Martins has been providing solutions to prevent homelessness for 50 years.

"This new hostel will play an important part in our mission of prevention and provision of support.

"The country is facing a housing crisis which is sadly reflected in the number of people we see sleeping on our streets.

"We couldn’t be more grateful to the people who support us. Without their generosity this purchase would not have been possible."