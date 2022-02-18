Calls for 20mph limit after speeding reports in estate

There have been speeding reports in Sprowston's St Margaret's Drive. Pictured inset are Chris Alston of Norfolk highways and Sprowston mayor John Ward - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

Boy racers are causing chaos in a city suburb with homeowners urging a crackdown.

The county council will be inspecting St Margaret’s Drive and St Marys Road in the Sprowston estate where the 30mph limit is allegedly being ignored.

A request has been submitted to Sprowston Town Council for a new 20mph speed restriction which will be discussed at next Wednesday's council meeting.

This request for 20mph also includes a section of Church Lane between the mini-roundabout and the vehicle gate.

Norfolk County Council’s highways manager, Chris Alston, said: “First of all, we would always urge people to report incidents of speeding to Norfolk Constabulary for enforcement.

Chris Alston, Norfolk County Council highway area manager. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

“St Margaret’s Drive and St Marys Road are effectively a cul-de-sac estate road arrangement with most traffic local to the area aware of the speed restrictions in place.

"The roads themselves are relatively narrow and sinuous with on street parking in place which should, to some extent, dampen vehicle speeds."

The Department for Transport regulations do not allow 30 mph speed limit signs in some street lit areas.

But concerns have been raised over speeding being exacerbated in the estate when the county council switches off the streetlights at night.

Mr Alston added: “We will be inspecting the roads to consider locals’ concerns and check that entry speed limit signs are in place and legible to drivers.”

Sprowston town councillor Bill Couzens said: "The lack of a 20mph limit on these roads does seem to be a bit of an oddity, especially as the street lights are turned off late at night by the county council.

"I'm sure at the time developers argued they designed the roads to deter speeding. But judging by peoples' comments this is no longer so."

The development has been in Sprowston for more than 30 years.

Sprowston county councillor and town mayor John Ward said: "I am not generally in favour of 20mph limits as they are really only advisory in that the police will not prosecute under 30mph.

Sprowston mayor John Ward - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"However, we will see what my fellow councillors have to say about it at the town council meeting on Wednesday."