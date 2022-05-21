Why NR3 is being dubbed the 'new Shoreditch'

Mousehold Heath is just a short walk away for folk living in NR3 and offers views like this over Norwich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

NR3 is increasingly earning itself the title of the trendiest part of the city - according to estate agents, business owners and the people who live there alike.

And with NR2's Golden Triangle often referred to as Norwich's version of London's easterly Notting Hill, is NR3 the city's answer to north London hangouts?

Property bosses certainly seem to think so, describing the postcode as "funky and Shoreditch-style".

Kris Pearce, branch manager for Minors and Brady Estate Agents in Unthank Road, explained: "The reason that NR3 is so attractive is that if you can't afford the NR2 Golden Triangle, NR3's the next best thing.

"We try not to call it the Silver Triangle because NR3 is great in its own right and doesn't need to be a carbon copy.

"It's got some cracking local businesses and pubs and eateries."

The property guru continued: "In a nutshell, NR3 has a lot of pluses and benefits.

"With the future development of Anglia Square, there's going to be an even bigger draw.

"NR3 is very convenient, being a 25-minte walk away from the city centre.

Kris Pearce, branch manager of Minors & Brady in Unthank Road, Norwich - Credit: Minors & Brady

"As you take a walk down towards Anglia Square it's quite funky. It's a Shoreditch-style area.

"The redevelopment of Anglia Square is definitely why a lot of people are holding on to the idea that the area will be rejuvenated."

However more people are cottoning on the benefits of living in the postcode, he explained: "Property prices in NR3 have noticeably increased - along with most areas of Norwich - in terms of value, especially terraced houses.

Rose Hanison took over The Stanley NR3 in 2018 and has given it a major renovation Picture: Rose Hanison - Credit: Archant

"It's because there's more value for money in NR3. But because there's a lack of supply, the demand and price goes up."

He explained the make-up of the area is young professional couples who find the area attractive so stay and start families.

"They'll get an entrance property because they like the lifestyle and then they'll upscale and stay.

"And when students come to Norwich, they fall in love with it and they never want to leave," he added.

Artefact Brewing's James Phillips and Kat Lawson-Phillips alongside The Leopard landlords Emma Byrne and Justin McKee with the pub dog Dude - Credit: Kat Lawson-Phillips

And the infrastructure is in place too, he continued: "NR3 has always had great access to both the inner city ring road and the popular suburbs like Thorpe St Andrew and Sprowston, which are quite expensive and desirable in their own right.

"It's great for schools, especially with the upgrade of Sewell Park School."

Photographer Kerry Curl lives in NR3 and has set up her summer pop-up studio and gallery space in Jubilique in St Augustines Street.

"I love the area so much," she said on moving into the thriving and popular strip.

Photographer Kerry Curl has set up shop in Jubilique in St Augustines Street for the summer - Credit: Denise Bradley

"It's very vibrant. I love Anglia Square and am so happy to be just two minutes away.

"It's got all the best charity shops, I love what's at the heart of it.

"I had been looking for somewhere permanent, preferably NR3, because it's an area I love so much," she added.

Anthony Breach of thinktank Centre for Cities explained that suburban area of cities like NR3 have surged in importance and popularity in the last 40 years.

Anthony Breach, senior analyst at the independent think tank Centre for Cities - Credit: Centre for Cities

He said: "Specific places within cities that had spent large parts of the 20th century and the start of the 21st century in significant decline have managed to turn themselves around and become desirable places to live, work and enjoy yourself.

"Areas like NR3 can thrive both domestically and commercially, even if they're not in the city centre.

"In cities like London you have the likes of Hackney, Dalston and Clapham which aren't in the centre but they're commutable.

Norfolk Retro in St Augustines Street. - Credit: Laura Budds

"They're not full of skyscrapers but you do have lots of people who look there for a high quality urban life.

"It's much the same in Norwich, you see similar kinds of neighbourhoods playing that local economic role but also a national one."

The planning boffin continued: "Urban change is a good thing.

Cathedral view in NR3 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"Positive change in the suburbs has a phased effect. If a city centre begins to do well, it's like a ripple effect almost.

"It's about how we allow a neighbourhood to continue changing in a positive way while preserving it."

Waterloo Park in Norwich where the fountains have been turned back on. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden











