Tenant to become homeless in six days as council house shortage laid bare

Jan Hÿtch, a partner at Arnolds Keys

With inflation and mortgage repayments soaring as Britain barrels towards a recession, experts say Norwich needs to urgently get a grip on its council housing supply.

Property bosses have called for a longer term, strategic approach to provide affordable homes to Norwich folk.

Some believe social housing has been put on the back-burner since the 1990s with multiple housing ministers failing to tackle the desperate need.

Figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities shows there were 3,436 people on the waiting list for council homes in Norwich last year.

Jan Hÿtch, residential and operations partner at city-based estate agents Arnolds Keys, said: "The lack of social housing and the fact we never caught up after the big fall of council homes in the 90s has become an old chestnut.

"We are miles off target with social housing in this country and this is amid a population boom.

"This is on the part of all governments over the years with dozens of housing ministers.

"There is no continuity and it does not seem to be seen as something we really need to dig into."

Jan Hÿtch, residential partner at Arnolds Keys - Credit: Arnold Keys

Ms Hÿtch said the problem is not exclusive to social housing with home buyers outnumbered by sellers by seven to one.

For every rental property in Norwich there are also 11 applications according to Arnolds Keys.

Fran Whymark, Conservative cabinet member for communities, housing and planning at Broadland District Council, has seen a boom in development in his ward which includes Salhouse and Rackheath on the edge of the city.

He added that although the district council aims for 28 to 30pc social housing to be provided for every development there still remains a deficit.

"It's a historical problem where a lot of social housing has been sold off and there is not enough to address and rebalance that loss," Mr Whymark added.

The view from Green Lane West as construction work continues for new development in Rackheath - Credit: Ben Hardy

"Hopefully there will be a more consistent message coming down from central government with Simon Clarke as the new housing secretary.

"For the last 20 years or more the government has not provided enough social housing or enough housing full stop. There is a deficit."

Mr Whymark said Broadland District Council would "love" to see more social housing made available and the authority is able to provide advice to people - including affordable home ownership and mortgage options.

Fran Whymark, Conservative cabinet member for Communities, Housing and Planning at Broadland District Council - Credit: Archant

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that of April 2018, there were about five million houses in the social sector in the UK.

In the late 1970s the social sector represented 33pc of all housing in Great Britain.

But there has been a very small increase in the size of the social sector over the last decade with an increase of just 210,000 social homes between 2008 and 2018 nationally.

Nathan Beattie, commercial operations manager at modular home construction firm Beattie Passive in Norwich, would like to see a cross-party initiative.

He said: "We have got a housing crisis at the moment where we need to provide more housing and we have to be more inventive in the way we provide that.

"The government spends £1.4bn a year on temporary accommodation including accommodating people in B&Bs and hotels but they need to deliver more tangible assets."

Nathan Beattie, commercial operations manager at Beattie Passive in Norwich - Credit: Beattie Passive

Norwich is in the midst of a huge building plan which will see more than 40,000 extra homes in the area in the next two decades.

But Mr Beattie believes more immediate affordable housing - including prefab options - are needed to prevent fuel poverty and a surge in homelessness this winter.

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North, said earlier this year that £2.4bn of tax payers’ money has already been designated for housing in the next few years which will deliver 30,000 more homes for social rent.

The city council has said it is continuing with plans to deliver social and affordable homes across the city.

A spokeswoman for the authority said each scheme within the council's new housing programme will be assessed individually to ensure the most beneficial solutions will be applied.

City man's struggles to get on the housing register

Danny Wilson, 44, who lives in Mousehold Street in NR3, is among those faced with the prospect of homelessness after his landlord has sold the building with the section 21 notice expiring on Monday.

Mr Wilson said he is yet to hear back from the city council regarding his application to join the housing register.

Danny Wilson, a legal cannabis user living in Norwich - Credit: Danny Wilson

Mr Wilson said: "The housing stock has been eroded year after year and significant social housing options are needed.

"Buy to let homes places like my house in multiple occupation should be family homes but they like to keep it thin and pack them in.

"There is so much potential in and around the city with properties sitting empty which could be properly converted.

"There seems to be a monopoly on what needs to be done and who needs to do it."