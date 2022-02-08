Couple told black silt in their water could be fungal infection

Steven Jefferson said that silt build up has been plaguing faucets in his Old Catton home for the last four years - Credit: Steven Jefferson

A couple who have been battling silt-ridden water in their home for years have been told their appliances may be bunged up with fungus.

Old Catton homeowners the Jeffersons have lived in Westacre Drive since 1986 and say they have noticed black residue in their water for the past four years.

Steven Jefferson, 65, said: "It's the last thing we need. It doesn't give me confidence.

"It's difficult to clean the scum off - it really does make it look mucky. We're just fed up with it."

Steven and his wife Helen say the issue with water in their Norwich home has been bad for the past four years - Credit: Steven Jefferson

He added: "All our faucets and shower heads are completely black with silt now.

"Before this all we had to deal with was the calcium deposit we got with the hard water.

"We use bottled water now because it basically stains everything. We even get stains in the toilet bowl from the silt."

Steven's wife Helen, 59, added: "When I go to clean the toilet I feel like I'm not doing general cleaning. It's just all black. It collects right around the very top of the water.

"It spreads and spreads as you clean it away. It's really hard to get rid of."

The black silt could be a fungal issue, Anglian Water has said. - Credit: Steven Jefferson

The pair contacted Anglian Water about the issue but to their horror have been told it may not be an issue with the water - but with the taps and fittings themselves.

Helen added: "I feel like we're not getting value for money."

But an Anglian Water spokesman explained: “We have had no calls regarding water quality from the Old Catton area of Norwich.

"The water quality in the area remains at the highest standard however we would suggest any concerns that customers have be reported to us so that we can investigate either via our website or by calling 03457 145 145.

“The concerns raised regarding black silty deposits in taps and shower heads suggests an internal issue of fungal growth around the sanitary fittings.

"Fungal growth around water fittings in people’s homes is unrelated to the quality of the incoming water supply – such organisms spread via airborne spores and tend not to survive or grow if submerged within water.”