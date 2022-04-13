Plans for new student flats resubmitted after being thrown out twice

Developers are hoping they will be lucky a third time round in their bid to build more student digs in the city.

Norfolk-based Manorlake Properties has sought permission to extend the Shoemaker Court student development in Enfield Road in West Earlham.

A total of 10 flats with communal facilities are proposed which would be the equivalent of 33 beds.

There would be a mix of studio flats, three-bed, five-bed and four-bed flats, as well as one seven-bed flat in the four-storey building.

If granted permission, the extension would be built next to the existing Shoemaker Court. Pic: Dan Grimmer. - Credit: Archant

It comes as the city's skyline has been transformed by fancy new student blocks including St Crispin's House in Duke Street and the approval of 141 studio bedrooms at the former Richard Nash showroom and garage in Normans Buildings, off Rouen Road.

There are also plans afoot for around 700 flats at the former Eastern Electricity Board site at Duke's Wharf.

Director of Locus Planning, James Platt, who is the agent for the Shoemaker Court applicant, said: "The development is an extension to the existing Shoemaker Court under the same provider.

"The existing accommodation will remain as it is and it will utilise the same access and shared spaces.

"There have been various assessments by the city council and they have found the need for student accommodation in the city.

"There is the UEA, various city colleges and the arts colleges so the proposals are a response to fulfilling an identified need."

The extension plans for Shoemaker Court had previously been refused twice by the city council due to how adjacent the proposed site was to an area of open space.

But the application has now been redesigned to address this.

A planning statement says the proposed development is "of a high quality which is compatible with its surroundings, reinforcing local distinctiveness".

Jamie Osborn (Green), city and county councillor, has previously expressed his fears over the scale of student accommodation being built in Norwich in relation to non-student digs.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor. - Credit: Jamie Osborn

He described a "conveyer belt of student development" being approved across the city due to it being relatively cheap for developers with no council tax on them.

The city council will consider the application in due course.