Living in NR3: What are the school ratings?

With an influx of families moving to NR3, there's a pressure to pick the right school for children new to the area.

Mile Cross Primary in Brasier Road is the area's only 'outstanding' school following an Ofsted inspection in 2017.

Both Angel Road Infant School and Mousehold Infant and Junior School recently became academies, so have no reports currently available.

Angel Road's junior site closed in July.

Pupils have been relocated to the infants school and St Clement's Hill Primary Academy nearby.

NR3 is home to a cohort of Ofsted-rated 'good' schools, including George White Junior School, Catton Grove Primary and Magdalen Gates Primary.

Jane Austen College also carries a 'good' Ofsted rating.

Jane Austen College on Colegate in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Sewell Park Academy was told it 'required improvement' on its last inspection in July 2018, however the school was inspected again earlier this month and is awaiting its new classification.

NR3 is home to new school, St Clement's Hill Primary Academy, which opened in 2018 and has not yet been inspected by Ofsted.