Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Claims new Anglia Square flats will look like 'rabbit hutches'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:24 AM August 11, 2022
Architect Robert Sakula, Henrietta Billings, director of SAVE Britain’s Heritage and Marcus Binney

Architect Robert Sakula, Henrietta Billings, director of SAVE Britain’s Heritage and Marcus Binney, executive president of SAVE Britain’s Heritage - Credit: Ben Hardy

The battle to transform Anglia Square has now seen one developer claim the other's plans resemble a "rabbit hutch". 

Save Britain's Heritage outlined an alternative vision in response to Weston Homes' planning application for up to 1,100 homes as well as retail and commercial space in July.

This vision proposes 773 new homes with direct access to outdoor space at street level. 

An alternative vision has been presented for Anglia Square to rival Weston Homes 

An alternative vision has been presented for Anglia Square to rival Weston Homes - Credit: Save Britain's Heritage/Ash Sakula Architects


Weston Homes hit back stating the vision "fails to take into account real world economics and planning procedures". 

The latter's plan was submitted to Norwich City Council back in April for up to 1,100 homes as well as retail and commercial space at the 11.5 acre site.

Representatives from Save Britain's Heritage and Robert Sakula - the architect who drew up the alternative vision - visited Anglia Square to see the site and meet stakeholders on Tuesday afternoon.

Marcus Binney, executive president of Save Britain’s Heritage, used the chance to further critique the rival plans: "Weston Homes is proposing what are essentially rabbit hutches. 

"At least 50pc of the homes have single-aspect windows on one side and they will not get any breeze.

"It will be like a cooker if you are on the south side of the site."

Robert Sakula, Henrietta Billings and Marcus Binney in Anglia Square 

Robert Sakula, Henrietta Billings and Marcus Binney in Anglia Square - Credit: Ben Hardy

Weston Homes has been contacted for comment.

The business has already scrapped plans for a controversial 20-storey tower which groups such as Save Britain's Heritage and Historic England objected to.

Henrietta Billings, director of SAVE Britain’s Heritage, added: "All the homes should be dual-aspect properties.

Most Read

  1. 1 Who's the celeb making a splash in Norwich?
  2. 2 Mysterious 'large black animal' spotted roaming in fields near city
  3. 3 Major incident in city after reports of stabbing
  1. 4 Boatyard in 'prime position' in Norfolk Broads goes up for auction
  2. 5 Richard Osman visits city shop while filming for BBC show
  3. 6 Afternoon tea at Norwich tea room named one of best in UK
  4. 7 Police and ambulance attend Norwich home in busy road
  5. 8 Police hunt wanted man in Norwich
  6. 9 Bid to redevelop corner shop with £1.5m extension and swanky homes
  7. 10 Cabbie crisis: Drivers forced to reject journeys as recruitment woes worsen

"Given the recent spikes in temperature it shows how important it is to future proof homes for climate change and design places people can live in comfortably." 

Her comments come as the county is experiencing a heatwave this week which the Met Office has predicted will continue over a “prolonged period” and last longer than July's hot spell.

Mr Sakula, founding partner at Ask Sakula architects, said: "The results of hasty decisions lasts for a very long time."

Steve Hatton, planning and design director at Weston Homes, previously said: "We have fully consulted with the public and stakeholders.

Steve Hatton, planning and design director of Weston Homes during the consultation in the Maids Head Hotel

Steve Hatton, planning and design director of Weston Homes during the Anglia Square public consultation in the Maids Head Hotel - Credit: Ben Hardy

"Our plans have had a full financial audit, and have the support of our bank funders."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Warwick Street Social will soon reopen as a pub under its new name the Warwick Arms

City pub to reopen with new owners hoping to bring back 'good old days'

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Viva! La Vegan Burger Tour is heading to Norwich. 

Food and Drink

Van offering free burgers coming to Norwich city centre this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Mousehold Lane is currently closed from the roundabout to Alford Grove.

Busy city road closed for gas works until late August

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Sugababes have announced a Norwich date on their 2022 UK tour. 

Music

5 chart-topping acts heading to Norwich later this year

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon