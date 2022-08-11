Claims new Anglia Square flats will look like 'rabbit hutches'

Architect Robert Sakula, Henrietta Billings, director of SAVE Britain’s Heritage and Marcus Binney, executive president of SAVE Britain’s Heritage - Credit: Ben Hardy

The battle to transform Anglia Square has now seen one developer claim the other's plans resemble a "rabbit hutch".

Save Britain's Heritage outlined an alternative vision in response to Weston Homes' planning application for up to 1,100 homes as well as retail and commercial space in July.

This vision proposes 773 new homes with direct access to outdoor space at street level.

An alternative vision has been presented for Anglia Square to rival Weston Homes - Credit: Save Britain's Heritage/Ash Sakula Architects





Weston Homes hit back stating the vision "fails to take into account real world economics and planning procedures".

The latter's plan was submitted to Norwich City Council back in April for up to 1,100 homes as well as retail and commercial space at the 11.5 acre site.

Representatives from Save Britain's Heritage and Robert Sakula - the architect who drew up the alternative vision - visited Anglia Square to see the site and meet stakeholders on Tuesday afternoon.

Marcus Binney, executive president of Save Britain’s Heritage, used the chance to further critique the rival plans: "Weston Homes is proposing what are essentially rabbit hutches.

"At least 50pc of the homes have single-aspect windows on one side and they will not get any breeze.

"It will be like a cooker if you are on the south side of the site."

Robert Sakula, Henrietta Billings and Marcus Binney in Anglia Square - Credit: Ben Hardy

Weston Homes has been contacted for comment.

The business has already scrapped plans for a controversial 20-storey tower which groups such as Save Britain's Heritage and Historic England objected to.

Henrietta Billings, director of SAVE Britain’s Heritage, added: "All the homes should be dual-aspect properties.

"Given the recent spikes in temperature it shows how important it is to future proof homes for climate change and design places people can live in comfortably."

Her comments come as the county is experiencing a heatwave this week which the Met Office has predicted will continue over a “prolonged period” and last longer than July's hot spell.

Mr Sakula, founding partner at Ask Sakula architects, said: "The results of hasty decisions lasts for a very long time."

Steve Hatton, planning and design director at Weston Homes, previously said: "We have fully consulted with the public and stakeholders.

Steve Hatton, planning and design director of Weston Homes during the Anglia Square public consultation in the Maids Head Hotel - Credit: Ben Hardy

"Our plans have had a full financial audit, and have the support of our bank funders."