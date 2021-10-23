Talks over improved station connection for 4,000 home masterplan

Published: 11:27 AM October 23, 2021

Plans for 4,000 new homes on the outskirts of Norwich include improved walking and cycle connectivity to a railway station which is set to undergo changes.

Taylor Wimpey's plans for 4,000 new homes to the north of Rackheath have gone forward for consultation after outlining planning permission was submitted to Broadland District Council.

The masterplan, which includes shops, land for a secondary school and two new primary schools, represents eight per cent of the allocated housing required as part of the Greater Norwich Local Plan.

And Salhouse Station's role is being examined as part of the plans with talks taking place between Taylor Wimpey and Greater Anglia as to how the facility can be supported.

Salhouse station pictured back in 2008 - Credit: Bill Smith/Archant Library

A spokeswoman for the train operating company said: "We are aware of Taylor Wimpey’s plans adjacent to Salhouse station, and we responded to their consultation in August.

"Their current plans include improved walking and cycle connectivity to Salhouse station. We welcome schemes which would improve the local area and accessibility to the station.

"We look forward to working with them should the development impact the railway station.”

You may also want to watch:

Martin Murrell, who represents Salhouse and Rackheath for Broadland District Council, said he also welcomes the plans to promote wellbeing, cycling and walking.

Broadland district councillor Martin Murrell - Credit: Broadland District Council

It comes as Greater Anglia recently received planning permission to demolish the historic platform building and replace it with sustainable shelters due to maintenance costs.

Salhouse Parish Council discussed ways of raising £250,000 to save the platform building after locals and Melton Constable Trust, which manages the Norfolk Orbital Railway project, objected to the demolition.

The entrance to Salhouse Station - Credit: Google Maps

Developer contributions from the North Rackheath Masterplan were among the options considered.

In response, a spokeswoman for Taylor Wimpey said Greater Anglia is one of a number of consultees its project team is working with.

But she added the scheme is still in its early stages.

The North Rackheath Masterplan will be revised ahead of the first planning application being sent to Broadland District Council later this year - Credit: Submitted

Mr Murrell said there has been a "mixed bag" of responses to the masterplan during the consultation process.

"It's about understanding that the area was always considered for development as part of the local plan," he added.

Taylor Wimpey is working towards submitting its first planning application to the district council by the end of 2021.