Safety fears over vision for vital pedestrian crossing near housing estate

An artist's impression of how the Festival Park Persimmon Homes Anglia development will look off Dereham Road in Easton once finished - Credit: Persimmon Homes Anglia

Highways engineers have been blasted as 'inept' after safety fears over a proposed crossing near the A47.

The criticisms come from Peter Milliken, vice-chairman of Easton Parish Council, who said he and other members of the council were concerned over proposals for the crossing over Dereham Road off the showground roundabout.

The revamp plan for the Easton roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Picture: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL HIGHWAYS - Credit: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL HIGHWAYS

It was put forward by Norfolk County Council around June this year and is an integral planning condition to the 780-home Persimmon Homes Anglia Festival Park development in Dereham Road.

Highways experts have suggested putting in a pedestrian refuge island in the middle of the road off the roundabout.

Peter Milliken, Easton Parish Council vice-chairman - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Milliken said: "There is an ineptness within Norfolk County Council highways.

"What we want to see is a safe crossing. The one proposed is on a bend where cars will be doing 40mph or more. There have been some fatalities and people injured on that stretch of road.

"We want a proper crossing, not a refuge.

"It is frustrating. We want something that will last for a long time for people living in the area wanting to go to Longwater Retail Park which is expanding on foot or bike or those with mobility issues.

"We want it done properly and it is vital to the development.

"If the area is expanding we need to put in infrastructure that makes the area safer for people. We cannot have a quick fix solution."

He worried the refuge would not be wide enough and was concerned about extra traffic from increased events at the showground.

Mr Milliken added it would be paid for by Persimmon through a Section 106 agreement and was part of the overall improvement measures proposed by the council to redesign the Easton roundabout and a cycle and footpath across the A47 bridge.

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell - Credit: Archant

Gary Blundell, from neighbouring Costessey Town Council, believed a refuge crossing would be fine.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "The crossing forms one part of more extensive proposals which include works to the Longwater Interchange and enhanced pedestrian/cycle facilities along Dereham Road which will support safe and sustainable trips to and from the development.

"Delivery of the scheme is expected early 2023 and will be subject to a full safety audit."



