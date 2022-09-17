Veterans urged to make use of support amid rough sleeping crisis

Lindsay Carruthers, inset, hopes to signpost homeless veterans to the Royal British Legion for support - Credit: Lindsay Carruthers/Ben Hardy

An branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) has pledged to help homeless veterans in Norwich after one man's possessions were removed by the council.

Rough sleeper's items - including those of a veteran - were moved from Gentleman's Walk on Wednesday last week.

Norwich City Council issued a notice to the occupiers who had set up outside 31 Gentleman's Walk stating the land is managed by the council and the erection of tents and other structures is prohibited.

The items are being kept in storage.

The possessions laid out in Gentleman's Walk have now been removed by Norwich City Council

Lindsay Carruthers, chair of the Old Catton Branch of the Royal British Legion, said that homeless former military personnel can come to the charity for any support - regardless of the duration of their service.

She said: "We have a system called Community Support so we can allocate help with the day-to-day."

The branch also signpost to Veterans' Gateway, which is funded by the RBL, which is the first port of call that any veteran might need.

Lindsay Carruthers, chairwoman of the Old Catton Branch of the Royal British Legion

"Even those who have served often don't realise that they are eligible for help from the legion," Lindsay added.

"We're there look after those who have served their country and their families. And we're not going anywhere."

People can refer themselves to the RBL for assistance, or be referred by calling the Veterans' Gateway on 0808 802 1212 or by calling the RBL on 0808 802 8080.

Old Catton Royal British Legion members Nathan Wride, secretary, Neil Shiach, committee member and retired RAF warrant officer, Mike Fox, committee member and warrant officer, Maureen Blackman, branch community support rep, Steve Butcher, treasurer, Lindsay Carruthers, branch chair, and Sam Carruthers, standard-bearer

Lindsay added: "We help with things like housing and finding accommodation as well as providing grants for the first month's rent and damages deposit.

"There are a lot of people that meet the rent but can't make that initial deposit payment.

"We can buy white goods and home adaptations for people who are disabled - and they don't have to be disabled through service.

"With the cost of living crisis and the rising cost of energy we've seen an increase in people needing our help on a national level.

"We're dealing with a community of people who are very self sufficient, who don't like asking for help and are very proud. That's part of their makeup and the character that builds a solider.

"It shouldn't be seen as a weakness that they need help. Everybody does."