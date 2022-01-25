Mum given porta potty after council flat flooded with sewage

Rianne Collins, 27, is at the end of her tether with her problem flat, and now, it's leaking sewage. - Credit: Rianne Collins

A single mum and her young daughter were forced to use a jug for a toilet after the bathroom in her NR3 home became blocked.

Rianne Collins is now suffering with headaches caused by the awful stench of sewage after her toilet stopped flushing on January 13.

Having contacted the council about the issue with her Mile Cross home she was told an officer wouldn't be able to come out until February 9.

Rianne said: "I wasn't prepared to wait almost a month to have a working toilet. In the days following the smell just kept getting worse.

"I had sewage water spewing out of the toilet and on to the floor.

"By a week later the smell was unbearable. It was causing me to have headaches.

"I told the council it was an emergency and someone came out the following day."

But when someone did arrive to help the workman were unable to get to the blockage.

Rianne said: “I understand that they weren’t able to fix it there and then but they didn’t offer me anything. I needed an alternative.

“I'd spent two days going to the toilet in a jug in my own home, which was really not pleasant.”

Rianne was then given a porta potty which was installed in front of the normal toilet in her home.

The mum said: “The chemicals mixed with the sewage and to be honest it made the smell - and our headaches - even worse.”

Rianne, mum to toddler Molly, said: “This week my housing officer messaged me to confirm that someone from Norse would definitely be coming to fix the problem.”

“I stayed up for 26 hours, and still no one came.”

Rianne says she is still in the dark over when someone will be out to fix the problem for good.

Until then she is living with ruined towels covering her bathroom floor and carpets soaked with sewage.

The mum added: "I can't believe the council would leave me in this condition with a two-year-old at home."

The council has been approached for comment.