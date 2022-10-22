'Thought it was an earthquake': Neighbours on moment car smashed into home

A car crashed into a home in Albany Road. Pictured inset is Iris Francis who lives nearby - Credit: Ben Hardy

A tranquil evening in the suburbs was shattered when a car ploughed into the front of a home leaving neighbours wondering if there had been a "mini earthquake".

A home in Albany Road, just off Magdalen Road in the NR3 area, has been boarded up after the crash took place around 5.30pm on Thursday.

People living in the street were relieved the occupant - understood to be a single mum with a young son - was not at home at the time.

Iris Francis, 82, who lives two doors down, said: "I was washing up at the time and wondered if it was thunder as I heard this rumble.

"I kept washing up then when I looked outside I was so shocked to see the whole downstairs of the house had gone.

"It was like looking into a doll's house."

The road was closed in both directions with police officers and fire crews from Earlham and Sprowston called to the scene.

It is understood the occupant of the home is currently staying with family.

No injuries have been reported.

A 73-year-old man living next door, who did not wish to be named, initially thought a "mini earthquake" was taking place.

He was reminded of the 3.9-magnitude earthquake which hit Lincolnshire on June 9, 2018.

Effects of the earthquake were reported to have been felt in Norfolk.

He said: "There was a rumble, then a thump and vibration. I was here when we had an earthquake several years back and that my first thought.

"I also wondered if I had lost my roof.

"I went outside and there was a massive cloud of dust in the street. The front of the car was inside the house.

"The lady living there is the nicest person in the world and she does not deserve an accident like this.

"I spoke to her about it this morning. She did not sleep at all last night but she is being very philosophical about it all.

"The fire service were here really quickly - in under 15 minutes. I'm just glad there were no injuries."