Rats invade city flat as pregnant mum forced to sleep on couch
- Credit: Ben Hardy/Ace Pest Control
A pregnant woman is having to sleep on the sofa as rats terrorise her flat in the city.
Roisin Stanley, 30, is an Orbit tenant living in Hassett Close, off Mousehold Street, who has been faced with vermin scurrying throughout her home since major works were needed for her bathroom.
Mrs Stanley - who lives with her husband and two sons - is currently sleeping on a couch as there are rats in her bedroom.
She said: "I am concerned for the health of my baby if I contracted a virus from the rats. I also have Chron's Disease which is made worse by the stress."
The tenant has claimed she has been ignored by Orbit and her housing officer after "begging them" for help over the phone.
Orbit has said contractors visited the property on Wednesday to investigate the issues raised.
The housing company has arranged for pest control to eradicate the rats.
Sam Robinson, 74, is a friend of the Stanley family, who has lived in Hassett Close Close for 22 years.
He said: "It's getting ridiculous for Roisin. There are rats coming through the toilet.
"I would like not to see rats in my flat. I feel sorry for her.
"She has got two young boys and she is pregnant. I believe the baby is due in February. I told her 'It's not doing you any good sleeping on the sofa'.
"I saw one of the rats earlier this week and it was massive."
Mr Robinson said there has previously been issues with rats on top of the communal bins outside.
The tenant believes there were as many as 40 rats in the bins at one stage and he felt the issue took too long to be resolved.
A spokeswoman for Orbit said: "The bathroom of the property needs major repair work which requires the customer to move out of the property temporarily while the work is being carried out.
"This has been refused by the customer which has caused a delay in the work being completed. However we remain in contact to try and reach a resolution.”