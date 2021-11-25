Rats and mice invading walls of city homes as winter kicks in

A rat nest found in a drain at a Norfolk home that Andrew Dellbridge visited. - Credit: Andrew Dellbridge

As the weather turns cold city folk have more to worry about than just wrapping up warm.

Because just as people search for warmth in winter, so do Norwich's rodent neighbours.

Andrew Dellbridge from Ace Pest Control has warned that “the great winter move-in of rats and mice has begun”.

His team of pest-busters have already been called to dozens of removals across the city.

They have seen entire lofts being taken over by scurrying rodents as well as nests built in kitchen walls.

The team has also found car electrics chewed up and washing machines leaking after being gnawed on by the blighters.

This rat was caught in a house in Norwich. - Credit: Ace Pest Control

And he warned city folk to be vigilant and act immediately if they think they've got an infestation.

He said: “People must be proactive.

“If you let rats become settled they will leave poo and wee behind. This attracts even more animals, so even when you’ve dealt with the first lot it won’t be over. More will keep coming to replace the ones that have been removed.”

Mr Dellbridge said there are ways to notice if the pests are in the home early.

The pest control boss said: “Generally we begin to see them due to the mess they leave - like eating chunks off cereal packets and so on.”

If they don’t leave mess Mr Dellbridge said people are sure to notice them from the noise they make in the walls and under the floors.

He said: “When they are starting to settle themselves holes will appear in the floor, kitchen and cupboards.

“And you will smell them - they smell absolutely awful.”

He added: “The best advice I can give is to simply investigate any noises or smells that seem suspicious.”

Mr Dellbridge went on: “If you find that you do have visitors I would recommend calling an expert immediately.

"We offer completely free advice should anyone want to get in touch.

“Unfortunately, once rats have gained access though you do usually need an expert to get them out and get your wiring checked immediately.”

You can contact Mr Dellbridge and his team via: acepestcontrolnorfolk@gmail.com

Top tips for keeping your home rodent free:

Mr Dellbridge had some advice on how to keep the furry interlopers out this winter.

His top tips included:

1. Block all holes around the house and encourage neighbours to do the same.

2. Keep any adjoining garages free from any food, including bird and animal feed.

3. As soon as you think you have them, contact an expert.

4. Check your loft regularly throughout the winter months.

He said: “It may sound silly, but leave a biscuit near your loft hatch, if it disappears, you know you very likely have a visitor.

5. Keep kitchens spotless.

6. Do not leave pet food down all day.