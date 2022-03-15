Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Growing village could FINALLY have its own health centre after NHS backing

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 3:17 PM March 15, 2022
The new Flagship Homes development of Salhouse Road in Rackheath

Rackheath is going through a period of a housing boom - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

A village which is bursting at the seams may finally get its own medical centre - and within a few years.

The bid for the health facility to be built on one acre of land in Green Lane East near Rackheath has been approved by NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG.

But the final hurdle for the project lies with the NHS England which could give its response to the business case for the plans later this year.

Fran Whymark, Broadland District Councillor

Fran Whymark, Broadland District Councillor - Credit: Archant

A spokesman for NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG said:“The CCG continues to support discussions around a new medical centre in Rackheath and the first stage of a proposal is under consideration by NHS England and NHS Improvement."

Fran Whymark (Cons), Rackheath district and county councillor, who has lived in the village for more than 10 years, said: "The village is expanding dramatically. I'm hopeful and I believe we are in a position where this is going to go ahead. 

"Health services are vitally important to everybody. It is top of the list for everyone in the village.

"I have been pushing for this for years. Anything I can do to get this over the line, I will do it."

He added NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG backed the plans in November and believed the health centre would cost at least £5m to build and may be ready by March 2024.

Most Read

  1. 1 How you can visit some of Norwich's top attractions for free next week
  2. 2 First road closure confirmed for jubilee street party in Norwich
  3. 3 5 Food businesses coming to Norwich this year
  1. 4 Objectors ramp up efforts to axe scale of 725 homes plan
  2. 5 Investigation into stolen car crashed in NR3 continues
  3. 6 Trial ban of school run traffic takes step forward
  4. 7 Luxury bathroom shop to open in empty store
  5. 8 Fraudster deliberately smashed up his own BMW to claim on insurance
  6. 9 Five venues children from Norwich will remember going to for a birthday party
  7. 10 New homes planned in street where subsidence led to demolition of houses

It is on land alongside a 130-home development on the edge of the village to be developed by Halsbury Homes.

The plans for the 130 houses on the Halsbury Homes site in Green Lane East, Rackheath, which will include a health centre

The plans for the 130 houses on the Halsbury Homes site in Green Lane East, Rackheath, which will include a health centre - Credit: Halsbury Homes

The plans were approved by Broadland District Council in February last year and also included permission for a 92-bed independent care facility, to be developed by Saffron Housing.

Mr Whymark said the village was going to expand from around 900 homes to 5,000 and at the moment homeowners in the rural community, including many families, have to go to surgeries on the edge of Norwich and the Wroxham and Hoveton Medical Centre.

The new surgery would be run by the Wroxham and Hoveton Medical Centre.

Folks in the village, including Mr Whymark, also want a dental practice.

Tony Emes, Rackheath area representative of Hoveton and Wroxham Medical Centre patient participation group, said the surgery was "much-needed".

NHS
Wroxham News

Don't Miss

Bus gate camera

Revealed: Streets where new cameras could catch law-breaking drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Shreya Dubey, Hotel Manaher, and Mr Vijay Jetani, owner, at Revado Hotel on Stracey Road in Norwich.

Indian restaurant to celebrate reopening with £10 all-you-can-eat menu

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norwich Live News

Trio arrested after drugs, knives and cash found inside car

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City fans outside the ground before the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwic

73-year-old Norwich City fan punched before Chelsea match

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon