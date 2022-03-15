Growing village could FINALLY have its own health centre after NHS backing

Rackheath is going through a period of a housing boom - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

A village which is bursting at the seams may finally get its own medical centre - and within a few years.

The bid for the health facility to be built on one acre of land in Green Lane East near Rackheath has been approved by NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG.

But the final hurdle for the project lies with the NHS England which could give its response to the business case for the plans later this year.

A spokesman for NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG said:“The CCG continues to support discussions around a new medical centre in Rackheath and the first stage of a proposal is under consideration by NHS England and NHS Improvement."

Fran Whymark (Cons), Rackheath district and county councillor, who has lived in the village for more than 10 years, said: "The village is expanding dramatically. I'm hopeful and I believe we are in a position where this is going to go ahead.

"Health services are vitally important to everybody. It is top of the list for everyone in the village.

"I have been pushing for this for years. Anything I can do to get this over the line, I will do it."

He added NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG backed the plans in November and believed the health centre would cost at least £5m to build and may be ready by March 2024.

It is on land alongside a 130-home development on the edge of the village to be developed by Halsbury Homes.

The plans were approved by Broadland District Council in February last year and also included permission for a 92-bed independent care facility, to be developed by Saffron Housing.

Mr Whymark said the village was going to expand from around 900 homes to 5,000 and at the moment homeowners in the rural community, including many families, have to go to surgeries on the edge of Norwich and the Wroxham and Hoveton Medical Centre.

The new surgery would be run by the Wroxham and Hoveton Medical Centre.

Folks in the village, including Mr Whymark, also want a dental practice.

Tony Emes, Rackheath area representative of Hoveton and Wroxham Medical Centre patient participation group, said the surgery was "much-needed".