Public consultation launched over proposed 1,600 home development

Published: 11:45 AM September 21, 2021

A public consultation is launching today over a 1,600 home development in Taverham.

Developer Scott Properties, which is behind a scheme that will se a new Lidl built in Taverham, is set to lodge two planning applications as part of the neighbourhood plan.

Combined, the blueprints will bring up to 1,600 new homes to the village.

Both plans are earmarked for a 193 acre plot of land south of the Northern Distributor Road, in between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road in the north of Taverham.

The plans can be viewed at Hinks Meadow Hall in Taverham - Credit: Google

The planning application is yet to be formally submitted, but initial submissions to Broadland District Council include a full application for the development of 575 residential units and an outline application for 1,025 further homes — which together will be known as "Marriot's Park".

Locals can inspect the plans today at Hinks Meadow Hall in Kingswood Avenue in Taverham between 2pm and 7.30pm.

The plans go live at 8pm tonight at www.taverham.mscott.co.uk