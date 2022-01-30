Protesters march against 725 homes planned in Norwich suburb

Gallery

Angry protesters have pounded the pavements of a Norwich suburb to voice their opposition to a development which would see 725 new homes built.

Clad with placards, more than 200 people living in and around Thorpe St Andrew joined in with the march which started at Broadland District Council headquarters in Yarmouth Road before heading to Henby Way, which backs onto the former Pinebanks where 295 of the dwellings are earmarked.

Developer Ocubis wants to build a further 280 homes on two other sites off Yarmouth Road - 105 properties in Langley North and 175 in Langley South - with another 150 at a fourth site in Griffin Lane.

County councillor Ian Mackie said: "We are delighted that so many people attended to protest at the scale and size of these new proposals.

"The plans that were approved in 2013 have been ripped up by the developers, and the community now faces a 73pc increase in properties; that means more environmental destruction, over 2,000 extra car movements on totally unsuitable roads and a gross over development of space.

"Many visual aspects are totally out of keeping with the area and would simply be a tragedy. There’s still time for objections to be submitted to the district council."

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council has also objected to the plans.

Town councillor Peter Berry said: "The original 2013 proposals were the maximum number of properties that were acceptable. What has now been proposed by Ocubis will put too much of a strain on already over stretched local infrastructure, such as schools, health care and road system."

Philip Clay lives on Hillcrest Road and added how road safety is a huge concern to residents: "The new proposals for 400 properties on the Pinebanks and Langley North sites would create approximately 2,000 extra vehicle movements each day.

"These vehicles would exit onto just two residential roads, Hillcrest Road and Henby Way. Neither were designed for this amount of extra traffic.“

Laura Harvey, who lives near the proposed development, said: "The scale of the new proposals will cause irreversible damage to the historical landscape not only losing history but also many wild woodland animals that currently live in the area.

"The over-development proposed will contribute towards the current environmental crisis in climate change with current plans seriously reducing green area in Thorpe with no additional provisions for nature preservation or woodland replacement.

"The petition was set up by my daughter Millie because of her concerns for the animals and trees that have lived here for many years. The petition has gained over 1260 signatures, which is not a number of opposing Thorpe residents that should be overlooked.

"It’s numbers of residents who want a voice and to be heard by Broadland District Council.”

Mike Riches, who lives in Henby Way, added: "This application is a 73pc increase on prior approved numbers, now across both Pinebanks and Langley North. For both Langley North and Langley South, the skyline will be permanently scarred by the proposed tall apartment structures, completely out of keeping with the surrounding area.

"These will spoil the current unspoilt views enjoyed across the marshes and diminish the current green space and woodlands available for a rich source of biodiversity.

"This proposal is crazy profiteering, maximising Berliet's profits when they sell the land on to someone else who can actually build what gets approved, because they've had approval for nearly a decade now and done nothing with it.

"There are no parks or playing fields to replace the lost sporting facilities the local community was able to enjoy when Pinebanks was open. The total proposed numbers should be reduced, with Pinebanks limited to the original 231 granted in 2013.

"We are calling on Broadland District Council to reject these proposals."

A representative from Ocubis stated the company had no comment to make about the event.

