Meet the couple who saw an industrial estate built around their home

The barn used to be surrounded by fields, but has seen masses of work happen on their doorstep in the past decade - Credit: Winkworth

A family who watched an industrial estate creep around the boundary of their home have described the huge transformation they are witnessing from their doorstep.

The expansion of the Broadland Gates business park around Jenny and John Mason's single-storey barn on the edge of Postwick is welcome infrastructure, the couple say.

Postwick before Broadland Gate was developed - Credit: Mike Page

The pair spoke as they put their four-bedroom home, which used to be part of Heath Farm, on the market in order to be closer to their oldest daughter and two grandchildren in Rockland St Mary.

Mrs Mason, 63, said: "When we first looked at the piggery in 2007 we talked to Broadland District Council about the area, which said development would take between 10 to 15 years.

The owners of the piggery say the infrastructure in Postwick is welcome - Credit: Winkworth

"We were surrounded by fields and the NDR had not been built.

"It would be fair to say what we anticipated to be built has not happened.

"We have got a corner shop in the form of Lidl, a Marks and Spencer, a new electric vehicle charging station and a Screwfix, which has been of major benefit."

The GRIDSERVE electric charging forecourt in Postwick - Credit: Mike Page

She added having extra development nearby creates a sense of security.

The occupational health advisor, who has two children and five grandchildren, added a bund of earth blocked a lot of the surrounding development from view.

The home is in Maple Way, sitting nearby the Toolstation and Screwfix hardware shops.

Green Party Broadland councillor Eleanor Laming - Credit: Contributed

Eleanor Laming, Broadland district councillor who represents Postwick for the Green Party, said: "Postwick has changed enormously.

"It used to be a quiet, rural Broadland village on the edge of Norwich. The parish of Postwick with Witton was split significantly with the A47."

She added there are 120 households in Postwick but 315 homes will be built off Smee Lane on the edge of the village.

The home sits on the outskirts of Postwick - Credit: Winkworth

Mrs Laming said there had been a loss of green space, agricultural land and wildlife habitats because of development in the area, adding: "The sorts of houses we see being built are not the sorts of ones we need. We need affordable housing."

She backed Gridserve's electric vehicle charging facility but added she would have liked to see more independent businesses within Postwick.

The piggery conversion now has a Lidl and M&S nearby - Credit: Winkworth



