Call for 'sympathetic' design as 670-home plan in 'green lung' progresses

The first stage of the 4,000-home East Norwich masterplan must set a "sympathetic" tone for the rest of the development, experts have said.

Long-term homeowners and councillors in Trowse want developers to consider the wider natural and historical significance of the village as plans move forward for 670 homes on the former May Gurney and Deal Ground off The Street.

Lenwade-based Serruys Property Company received initial outline planning permission in March 2012 from Norwich City Council for the mixed-use development of 670 homes.

It also contains proposals for a local base for commercial enterprises, a restaurant, pub and an access bridge over the River Yare and a new access road.

The May Gurney site in Trowse - Credit: Sonya Duncan

An Environmental Impact Assessment scoping consultation, under planning agent Lanpro, is under way after a bid from the firm to South Norfolk Council in preparation for an application for all reserved matters except access.

It is part of the city council's East Norwich masterplan which focuses on the redevelopment of the area between the Deal Ground/May Gurney site and Carrow House.

Marion Catlin of the Trowse Millgate Neighbourhood Group. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Marion Catlin, 66, a designer and cultural planner from Trowse Millgate, said: "The city and county councils have built up the area as a green lung for the city.

"I can see some advantages of development on the May Gurney/Deal Ground site.

"There is potential for a marina at the Carrow Road end and low-level housing across the site, opening access between the city and the country park via cycle tracks.

"However, the intensity and style should be in-keeping with the village of Trowse rather than as an extension of Norwich.

"Trowse is a special place, one of the country's few model villages which were built to give a good quality of life to factory workers with accommodation, leisure facilities, health and education to encourage a healthy lifestyle in well-designed and built surroundings.

"Trowse has the opportunity to be a model for 21st century living by keeping development to the same standards."

The River Yare which runs alongside the May Gurney site in Trowse - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Speaking on behalf of the Trowse Parish Council, clerk Kate Leggett, said: "We are keen to make sure that what is put there reflects Trowse both culturally and historically."

Lanpro was approached for comment but declined.

Andre Serruys, from Serruys Property, was unavailable to comment.