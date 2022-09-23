Historic boozer could become new shop as conversion plans emerge

A former 18th century boozer which served its last pint several years ago could be given a new lease of life as a shop.

Change of use plans for the redundant Cat and Fiddle pub in Magdalen Street have been submitted to Norwich City Council by Mr J Thursby from JJR Properties to create a retail unit and three-bedroom maisonette above.

The Grade II listed three-storey building dates back to the 1600s when it was originally a home but closed as a pub around 2011 and was up for auction for £450,000 in July 2021.

A design access and heritage statement written on behalf of Mr Thursby by planning agent John Allison, from Allison Surveying Limited, said: "The property was the subject of a previous planning and listed building consent application which sought approval for its adaptation from a public house with accommodation to two retail units with maisonette flat above.

"The property has subsequently changed hands. The previously approved works have been partially completed and the new owner now seeks approval for changes from the previously approved designs.

"The fixed sign has been damaged by having been repainted to a poor standard. It will be professionally repainted. The hanging pub sign has been lost and will be replaced to form a sign board for the incoming tenants of the retail unit."

It added the current layout of the former pub and brewery includes living accommodation with five bedrooms.

Records show the pub's first licence was held around 1760 by Harry Gaul.

Richard Dixon, pub protection officer for Norwich & District Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale, said: "With the current climate as it is and being realistic it would seem better to bring it back to life as a retail outlet rather than to leave empty."

Eric Kirk, former chairman of the Magdalen street area and Anglia Square traders' association and community group - Credit: Eric Kirk

Eric Kirk, former chairman of the Magdalen street area and Anglia Square traders' association and community group, said: "Every little helps and the main interest should be to keep Magdalen Street in business."

Green city councillor Martin Schmierer. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

Martin Schmierer, Green Party city councillor for the Mancroft ward, said: "I welcome the plans. I don't want to see an unused building. There is also a shortage of housing."



