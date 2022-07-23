Concern over loss of hairdressers to become a home instead
A village hair salon may soon be converted into a plush new home with three bedrooms if plans get given the go ahead.
Proposals to transform 1st Impressions in Salhouse have been submitted to Broadland District Council this month.
If approved, the hairdressers in Lower Street will be turned into a family home with a living room, kitchen, hall, three bedrooms, a bathroom and an en suite.
Cannon Clarke Architects is listed as the agent acting on behalf of the applicant.
Martin Murrell, Conservative district councillor for Salhouse, said: "It would be a shame for the village as it has already lost a few amenities including the pub.
"There are hair salons in Rackheath near the fish and chip shop but this would be a loss for Salhouse."
Cannon Clarke Architects and 1st Impressions have been contacted for comment.
The application will be considered by Broadland District Council in due course.