Bid to build 31 homes on village field sees fears over traffic

Traffic fears have been raised in a village estate over a bid to build swanky new homes on a farmer's field.

The full application for 31 homes on 1.31 hectares off Alan Avenue, Newton Flotman, has been put forward to South Norfolk Council by Norwich-based FW Properties.

A public consultation took place last autumn and if approved building work by FW Properties would start this summer to be completed by 2023, according to director Julian Wells.

It is on allocated land for development, granted by the district council, and would see one to four-bedroom houses and bungalows built, including seven affordable homes.

Giving his personal view, David Gibbs, Newton Flotman Parish Council chairman, said: "We need housing and there is an opportunity for affordable housing.

"However there are concerns about additional traffic on to the A140."

He added nearby roads such as Flordon Road, which joins Alan Avenue off the A140, were "relatively narrow".

On the council's planning website, a comment from Trevor Godbold, who lives in Alan Avenue, objected to the plans and said: "Alan Avenue is already very busy with vehicles on a daily basis and at time resembles an obstacle course.

"Cars are parked on pavements causing problems for pedestrians and other motorists. Adding further houses means even more traffic.

"The village itself has little in the way of amenities, the school is struggling to cope with existing numbers, the junction from A140 into the village is a nightmare."

Lucy Saxton, 31, who lives in Alan Avenue, said 31 extra houses was going to create chaos adding: "A lot of our neighbours have field views. They are devastated."

But Mr Wells has pledged the access for construction traffic would be moved away from Alan Avenue to Flordon Road, in response to concerns raised during the community consultation phase.

Once finished the permanent access would be off Alan Avenue.

The business co-owner said: "Newton Flotman is a good village with good opportunities and great access into Norwich. We have been working closely with the planners and evolving the plans. We are here to build houses."

If approved, the development would include 90 car parking spaces and the houses will be built in keeping with the rest of the village.