News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Bid to build 31 homes on village field sees fears over traffic

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 7:00 AM January 12, 2022
An artists impression of the proposed 31-home development off Alan Avenue in Newton Flotman

An artists impression of the proposed 31-home development off Alan Avenue in Newton Flotman - Credit: FW Properties

Traffic fears have been raised in a village estate over a bid to build swanky new homes on a farmer's field.

The full application for 31 homes on 1.31 hectares off Alan Avenue, Newton Flotman, has been put forward to South Norfolk Council by Norwich-based FW Properties.

A public consultation took place last autumn and if approved building work by FW Properties would start this summer to be completed by 2023, according to director Julian Wells.

The field from Alan Avenue in Newton Flotman which could be built on if a 31-home plan is approved by South Norfolk Council

The field from Alan Avenue in Newton Flotman which could be built on if a 31-home plan is approved by South Norfolk Council - Credit: Lucy Saxton

It is on allocated land for development, granted by the district council, and would see one to four-bedroom houses and bungalows built, including seven affordable homes.

Giving his personal view, David Gibbs, Newton Flotman Parish Council chairman, said: "We need housing and there is an opportunity for affordable housing.

"However there are concerns about additional traffic on to the A140."

David Gibbs, chairman on Newton Flotman Parish Council

David Gibbs, chairman on Newton Flotman Parish Council - Credit: Newton Flotman Parish Council

He added nearby roads such as Flordon Road, which joins Alan Avenue off the A140, were "relatively narrow".

Most Read

  1. 1 Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich
  2. 2 'Whose bush is this?' Fury as 'dangerous' spikey hedge ignored
  3. 3 Furniture shop closes down after more than 10 years in business
  1. 4 Woman dies following concerns over her safety
  2. 5 City's 'tiniest pub' to undergo transformation
  3. 6 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  4. 7 Norwich restaurant launches eight-course tasting menu with 'surprises'
  5. 8 Baby's 'teething problems' revealed to be life-changing condition
  6. 9 Abandoned office block to be converted into £42m student flats
  7. 10 Tributes paid to long-standing bank manager, Ian

On the council's planning website, a comment from Trevor Godbold, who lives in Alan Avenue, objected to the plans and said: "Alan Avenue is already very busy with vehicles on a daily basis and at time resembles an obstacle course.

"Cars are parked on pavements causing problems for pedestrians and other motorists. Adding further houses means even more traffic.

"The village itself has little in the way of amenities, the school is struggling to cope with existing numbers, the junction from A140 into the village is a nightmare."

Lucy Saxton, who lives in Alan Avenue in Newton Flotman

Lucy Saxton, who lives in Alan Avenue in Newton Flotman - Credit: Lucy Saxton

Lucy Saxton, 31, who lives in Alan Avenue, said 31 extra houses was going to create chaos adding: "A lot of our neighbours have field views. They are devastated."

Julian Wells, director of FW Properties

Julian Wells, director of FW Properties - Credit: FW Properties

But Mr Wells has pledged the access for construction traffic would be moved away from Alan Avenue to Flordon Road, in response to concerns raised during the community consultation phase.

Once finished the permanent access would be off Alan Avenue.

The business co-owner said: "Newton Flotman is a good village  with good opportunities and great access into Norwich. We have been working closely with the planners and evolving the plans. We are here to build houses."

If approved, the development would include 90 car parking spaces and the houses will be built in keeping with the rest of the village.

South Norfolk District Council
South Norfolk News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene of the crash in Dereham Road, Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Car crashes on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Emily Gibbs from domestic cleaning services Sparkle Norwich share her secrets to keeping on top of housework . 

Professional cleaner shares secrets to keep on top of household chores

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Jarrold and Archers Butchers oldest businesses in Norwich

Seven of the oldest Norwich businesses

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Fat Cat owner Colin Keatley in the West End Street Gardens opposite his pub 

Concerns over new gangs at park where shooting took place

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon