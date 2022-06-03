Broads garden could be divided up for two new homes

Station Road in Brundall where two new homes could be built and Green Party district councillor Eleanor Laming - Credit: Google/contributed

A private Broads garden could be subdivided for two new homes if councillors back plans for the mini development.

Plans for a detached three-bedroom and two-bedroom home and six parking spaces within the grounds of Riverview House in Station Road, Brundall, have been put forward to Broadland District Council by Riverview owners Mr and Mrs Wilson.

But objections have been made by the parish council, Norfolk County Council Highways, neighbours and district councillor Eleanor Laming because of potential highway safety issues on the 30mph Station Road, where the homes would be accessed from.

There are also concerns about over-development and the loss of wildlife habitats from the two-storey homes which would cover 0.45 hectares.

Station Road in Brundall where two new homes could be built - Credit: Google

A design and access statement from the applicants said: "The proposal is to divide the garden into three plots.

"The new access was subject to a specialist traffic and access survey May 2021 and has obtained permission in principle from Norfolk Highways. The new access has been carefully considered to minimise the impact on the existing trees.

"This moderate density development is in keeping with the suburban nature of Brundall."

It added the new homes would be "virtually invisible from the surrounding area" and tree boundaries to the south, east and west of the plot would remain.

An objection from Norfolk County Council Highways said: "A development of two dwellings has the potential on average to generate a total of 12 trips per day. These would intensify the use of the substandard section of Station Road and exacerbate highway issues."

An objection from Mr P Kerrison from Blakes Lane, who believed the plans constituted "extreme over-development", said: "Station Road is busy, with traffic going to Brundall Station and Riverside estate.

"There are large lorries and boat transporters using the route. The access would be extremely dangerous to the general public of Brundall, businesses using the estate, and holidaymakers finding their way to the marina."

Green Party Broadland councillor Eleanor Laming - Credit: Contributed

Mrs Laming, a Green Party councillor, said: "Station Road is narrow and there is no pedestrian footway. The plot is an extensive garden and provides wildlife habitats. Habitat loss is an issue. Brundall is a lovely village but we are starting to see substantial housing."