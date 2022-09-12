New vision for sports hub and nursery in city estate

The Jubilee Centre could also be home to a new nursery - Credit: Big Sky Living

A new sports hub and nursery could be built in a growing suburban development if planners back a major vision.

Big Sky Developments and Cringleford Parish Council has applied to South Norfolk Council to build the Jubilee Centre as part of the 350-home St Giles Park estate in Newmarket Road, Cringleford.

If approved, it will be built on 0.6 hectares and will include a sports pavilion and changing facilities and toilets to serve the new sports pitches being provided by Big Sky at St Giles Park.

The multi-use hall on the western side of the estate will also include a two badminton courts.

Alongside the pavilion will be a nursery school which could take up to 30 children.

Norfolk County Councillor Daniel Elmer. Picture: Norfolk County Coucil - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Daniel Elmer, Conservative district and county councillor for Cringleford, said: "It’s great news to see this new facility progressing.

"It will provide more sports facilities and nursery provision for people in Cringleford.

"It’s vital that when new houses are built, community infrastructure goes with them and that existing residents can see the benefits that infrastructure brings."

If approved it is hoped construction can start in early 2023 with the building opening by the end of next year.

The design and access statement from Blue Sky Living - a company owned by South Norfolk Council - said: "The intention is that the sports facilities will serve local junior teams, with the sports hall used for community functions on a hire basis as well as sports. The changing rooms will be used for the adjacent pitches as well as for the main hall on occasion."

It added the plans included a nursery "to meet the demands of the increased number of residents".

Spencer Burrell, director of Big Sky Living (third from left) at the launch of St Giles Park in Cringleford in 2020 - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Spencer Burrell, director of Big Sky Living, said: "Our relationship with the parish council has allowed us to work closely together to deliver an enhanced facility that will not only benefit the residents of St Giles Park but also the wider community of Cringleford.

"We will be jointly funding the Jubilee Centre and, once we have overseen its construction, it will be owned and operated by the parish council.”

Trevor Wang, chairman of Cringleford Parish Council, said: "The rapid expansion of housing development in Cringleford has put enormous pressure on our recreational space."



