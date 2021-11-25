'Bit of a squash': Back garden to be developed into six homes

Indicative plans for six new homes off Holt Road in Horsford - Credit: dfal Architects

A 1940s home could be torn down to make way for six new houses in a village which has experienced rapid expansion.

An outline application for the plot in Holt Road, Horsford, to demolish the house has been proposed to Broadland District Council by landowner Christopher Dyball.

But district councillor for Horsford, Dave Thomas, said he is concerned over potential flood risks from the development and felt the homes would be a "bit of a squeeze" - a worry villagers have also raised with him.

Dave Thomas, who represents Horsford on Broadland District Council. Picture: Stephanie Wenn - Credit: Stephanie Wenn

Mr Thomas said: "I don't have any issues with infill as long as it done sensibly and correctly. One or two houses is fine but six seems a bit of a squash to me.

"There is a grass patch there at the moment but it could be tarmacked over and have houses on it. There is a potential flooding impact because where is water going to go? Is it going to go to Holt Road or The Shrublands?"

Planning statements said there "was no flood risk from surface water on the site" and was considered "sustainable" as it was in the development boundary of the village.

Mr Thomas added services were also already stretched in the village including the doctors surgery and Holt Road - where the new homes would be accessed from - was busy.

Traffic on Holt Road in Horsford - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

If approved, the five three-bedroom homes and one four-bedroom house would be built on 776sqm of land where the house currently stands next to a large garden.

There would also be garages included with the homes, 11 car parking spaces and 20 bike spaces, according to planning documents.

Dawn Matthews, 47, who has lived off Gordon Godfrey Way in Horsford for 25 years, said: "I would imagine it is frustrating for people living nearby. People are squashing houses anywhere."

The current drive to the plot off the B1149 Holt Road would be widened for five of the homes and a smaller new access for one of the houses would be built from the south west corner of the development, according to a design and access statement.

But county council highways has raised concerns about the proposed roads onto the B1149 and requested a new main drive is built away from a bus stop and shelter.

The applicant was approached for comment.