Home could be demolished for six bungalows in Broads village

Swanky new bungalows could be built in Broads village if councillors back plans to demolish a house.

The proposal to pull down a two-storey three-bedroom home in Highfield Avenue, Brundall, near the A47, has been put to Broadland District Council.

Vello Ltd, which is based in the village, would like to replace it with six three-bedroom bungalows.

The proposed layout of the six new bungalows off Highfield Avenue in Brundall put forward by Vello Ltd

Three of the homes in the new cul-de-sac would not be built in Brundall's settlement boundary, according to planning documents, which is a concern of Green Party district councillor Eleanor Laming.

If approved the bungalows would be built on 0.35 hectares and a new drive would be built to the homes, their individual garages and 28 car parking and cycle spaces combined.

Mrs Laming, who opposes the plans, said: "The size and number of properties and associated garages is overdevelopment of the site and contrary to the character of the area.

"The proposed car parking spaces indicates there will be a significant increase in vehicles.

"This traffic will be entering and exiting Highfield Avenue, which is likely to become much busier once the development near Brundall Memorial Hall is in place causing an additional burden on the highway.

"Biodiversity in the UK is under serious threat due to habitat loss and human activity and development that impacts on this should be avoided."

Some 170 homes are due to be built east of the village's memorial hall, in Links Avenue.

She added: "Brundall is an attractive place to live. The community does have concerns that it has had to absorb a lot of new homes. The village is changing."

Matthew Jones, Vello Ltd director, said: "We are disappointed to read of any concerns or objections after having given much consideration to the design and how to minimise impacts locally."

A supporting statement from the applicant said: "The layout provides for a good size of private garden space.

"The proposed building will have minimal impact in the landscape setting, and

streetscape, and relate harmoniously with their neighbours."

All the homes would be built with a low carbon footprint and will be economical to run.




















