Concerns over three new homes plan after six others approved in village

Yet more homes could be on the way for a rural village which is located to the north of Norwich.

An outline planning application has been submitted for the demolition of an existing workshop block to make way for three new homes in Horsford.

The plans are for land to the rear of a detached chalet bungalow located in Green Lane.

The entrance to Green Lane in Horsford - Credit: Google Maps

A planning statement prepared on behalf of the applicants by William H Brown said the plan will have an "extremely limited impact" on surrounding areas.

But Dave Thomas (L.D), who represents Horsford on Broadland District Council, has expressed his concerns to planning officers in response to the application which has all matters reserved.

Mr Thomas said: "With the recent approval of the six bungalows further down the road, the appeal of the area has been diminished.

"Green Lane during my time as councillor has had a lot of changes with the few living there having to fight unnecessary battles with developers, applicants, and Anglian Water to name a few."

Dave Thomas, who represents Horsford on Broadland District Council. Picture: Stephanie Wenn - Credit: Stephanie Wenn

The councillor has raised a number of concerns including the removal of trees, accessibility for the property next door, obstruction of natural light for the neighbouring annex and queries over the water connection.

His comments come after planning permission was granted for six new homes on the southern side of the site in June 2021.

But Norfolk County Council's highways development management officer Julie Fox said she had no sustainable grounds for objection despite the potential increased traffic use of Green Lane.

The site has an existing independent access immediately to the east of the site.

A planning statement says the new homes would not be out of character with the area.

It adds: "The area is recognised as a sustainable location for residential development, benefitting from good proximity and accessibility to Norwich to the south, including the recent construction of the Northern Distributor Road, as well as benefitting from a good range of services and facilities in its own right."

The outline application will be considered by Broadland District Council in due course.