Bid for 270 new homes on top of 550-house plan goes in

An artist's impression of the proposed 272-home development off Smee Lane in Great Plumstead, to be built by Orbit Homes - Credit: Orbit Homes

More than 800 homes could soon be built in the outskirts of Norwich if new plans are approved.

Construction on a major new housing estate in Great Plumstead, close to the NDR and A47, has already begun.

The 550 homes which are starting to be built is in land south of Smee Lane, Postwick by Allison Homes.

However Orbit Homes has now put forward a reserved matters application to Broadland District Council for 272 homes on land north of Smee Lane in neighbouring Great Plumstead.

Construction work to build up to 550 homes in Postwick between the Broadland Business Park and the NDR - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Access for the Orbit Homes site will be off a new roundabout in the NDR and includes 93 affordable homes.

An Orbit spokesman said building could start this year and be finished by 2026, if planning permission was granted.

But concerns have been raised from the community that the development would increase people's reliance on cars, remove agricultural land and cause the removal of trees.

Great and Little Plumstead Parish Council said: "It continues to be a disappointment to the parish that top quality agricultural land is being sacrificed for dormitory developments without centres or supporting infrastructure for the wellbeing of local people.

"Worse, that they are so totally personal vehicle centric and removed from public transport or alternative safe path/cycleway opportunities.

"Although there is land allocated for a school, there is little likelihood of delivery for

272 isolated dwellings and no thought has been given to the road infrastructure

for the inevitable dropping off debate and bus delivery.

"There is little commitment to zero carbon housing, so once again we are witnessing inefficient and out of date low standards to our newest housing stock as a legacy."

The Orbit Homes spokesman said: "The development includes contributions under the Community Infrastructure Levy, plus funds towards sports facilities, allotments, open space maintenance and green infrastructure.

"There will be more than 3.8 hectares of open space which will offer a central green corridor.

“Two hectares of land has been reserved for a primary school which the Norfolk County Council will have the final decision on."

There are a number of dilapidated green houses and agricultural buildings on the plot according to a planning statement.

Eleanor Laming, Green Party district councillor, said: "In total we are looking at 800 houses or more in the area."