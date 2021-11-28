Application submitted for two new homes in front garden

Plans have been submitted for two homes in a Pym Close front garden - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been put forward to build two new homes on land which forms part of a front garden.

The application for the detached homes with garages at 48 Pym Close in Thorpe St Andrew has been submitted to Broadland District Council.

A design and access statement has been written by Marsham-based Design and Plan Ltd on behalf of the applicant James Hesketh.

The application says there would be parking space for at least three cars and bicycle storage for each home.

It states: "This proposal would make good use of spare amenity land and would fit well into the

surrounding development.

"Each home would include accommodation which complies with government design standards.

"Both dwellings have been orientated on their plots to minimise any potential loss of privacy to the existing development to the west and south and to the host dwelling at no 48."

There would also be electric vehicle charging points installed.

But a public comment submitted by the neighbour of the property objects to the proposal, questioning why they had not previously been made aware about the application.

The comment states: "I live next door and have heard about this from a neighbour. Please advise why I have not been formally contacted."

And an environmental impact survey produced by Ligma Consultancy states tree protection measures would be required to ensure eight existing trees at the site are retained and undamaged.

Five new tree plantings are also considered to be necessary as part of the proposed scheme.

The plans have been considered acceptable in principle by the planning officer subject to conditions surrounding its final design and the impact on the existing neighbouring development.

The land is accessed via an extension to Pym Close which has been partly adopted by the county council.

And a new turning head would be included as well as tarmac for the rest of the proposed access to match the existing road.

The applicant is listed on Companies House as being a "person with significant control" of Lindon Trading Ltd before the business dissolved in January.