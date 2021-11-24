Neighbours divided over plan for two-bed home squeezed on to 'tiny plot'

The house on the corner of Hall Road, Norwich, where a new home could be built in the garden space - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

A two-bedroom house which is being squeezed into the garden of an NR1 home has been met with a bemused reaction by neighbours.

Plans have gone into Norwich City Council to build the home on a 90sqm corner plot on the junction of Hall Road and Hughenden Road in Lakenham.

The home is already going under major refurbishment but if planners give the green light, the separate house would back on to a narrow path and people's garages.

But despite the house being built on a 'tiny plot' neighbours say they are pleased that the house and garden is being refurbished.

The plot of land behind the house in Hall Road, Lakenham, in which a new two-bedroom home could be built - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

One neighbour, who asked not to be identified, said: "I was really pleased that the developer had been doing something to the house. It has been somewhat neglected."

However the neighbour added that access is a concern.

The homeowner said: "I'm worried I wont be able to get to my car in the garage after the house is built.

"It is quite a nice plot but I would like some reassurance the house is not going to make life difficult for us."

He, as well as other neighbours, also had fears the new home would create more parking problems on the usually quiet street.

A man, who has lived in the road for 50 years and also asked not to be named, added: "The problem is car parking. It has always been a nightmare."

But he felt there was enough space for the house.

But one woman who lived nearby said: "I cannot believe there is room on that plot - it's tiny."

A couple who also live close by, said: "For the past ten years the house and garden was run down. The garden looked like a jungle. If the house is built and students live there it would be awful. There would be more cars and noise pollution. I don't think the it could go on that tiny plot."

But another neighbour said: "I don't care about it. The house was a mess and a bit of an eyesore. The builders are working hard on it."

He said putting a home on the plot was "good business" adding: "People should live and let live."

The applicant was approached for comment.




