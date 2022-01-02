News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New home plans for vacant Castle Meadow building revealed

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:51 PM January 2, 2022
The former Medic China premises at 12 Castle Meadow 

The former Medic China premises at 12 Castle Meadow - Credit: Ben Hardy

A vacant city centre site could be converted into a new home with space for a ground floor retailer.

Medic China has recently moved out of 12 Castle Meadow to Wellesley Avenue North due to high costs during the pandemic.

And plans have now been submitted to the city council to create a new home, bringing it in line with its original concept as a townhouse with downstairs shop.

Stephen Seaman, of Dahoof Investments, recently bought the property from his father who first took on the site in May 2017 and managed a hair salon up to 2015.

Mr Seaman originally submitted a plan for a full residential conversion of the property in mid-September 2021 but this was withdrawn in October after consultation with the city council planning services. 

Bob Bowles, of Medic China, said: "I hope it can continue to be an attractive and useful part of the city centre.

Bob Bowles, an administrator for Medic China in Norwich

Bob Bowles, an administrator for Medic China in Norwich - Credit: Medic China

"We enjoyed working there in many ways being able to look out at the castle." 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon