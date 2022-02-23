News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Village grazing plot could be turned into new homes

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 10:33 AM February 23, 2022
Michael Edney, from South Norfolk Council, which has received a plan for 34 homes on grazing land in Church Road, Tasburgh

Neighbours have criticised "unimaginative" plans for 34 affordable homes on village grazing land.

The full planning application for the semi-detached houses off Church Road in Tasburgh, near Long Stratton, has been submitted to South Norfolk Council by Lincoln-based Zarah development.

If approved the 1.24 hectare plot would include 12 three-bedroom homes and 22 two-bedroom homes, each with their own "generous rear gardens" and off-road parking, off one road.

There will be a space for vehicles to turn around, according to plans, and a new car parking area will be established for visitors and people attending Preston Primary School in Henry Preston Road, as well as a footpath to the school.

Jill Casson, Tasburgh Parish Council chairwoman, said the plot had been designated for homes for the past decade but the application was the first time the council had heard of the plans.

Conservative district councillor Michael Edney, who represents the village, said: "There is not enough detail in the application."

He was concerned about the development's proximity to St Mary's Church, which dates back to the Saxon era and has a distinctive round tower.

On the planning website, Matthew Bird, from Church Road, said: "The existing road infrastructure in Church Road, Grove Lane and Low Road is inadequate to support the increased volume of traffic that this development will bring.

"The design of the development is unimaginative, not in keeping with the rural location and the vernacular of the village. It appears to have been designed purely to fit the maximum amount of properties into a small area.

"Facilities within the village do not support an increase in housing of this scale. There are no shops and retail outlets in Long Stratton or Norwich are only reachable by private vehicle or the poor local public transport services."

Trevor Savage from Henry Preston Road said: "The application will have adverse affect on the habitat available for animals particularly hedgehogs which are in decline."

The plot where 34 affordable homes could be built in Church Road, Tasburgh

The applicant declined to comment but on the online plans they said boundary trees would be kept where possible and each new home would include a new tree.

If passed, 78 car parking spaces and 34 bike spaces would be built.




