Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Fears over more homes near woodland

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:37 PM February 4, 2022
There are more plans for homes in Horsford's Green Lane. Pictured inset is district councillor Dave Thomas

There are more plans for homes in Horsford's Green Lane. Pictured inset is district councillor Dave Thomas - Credit: Archant

Homeowners and walkers have raised concerns over the prospect of yet more homes being built in a narrow country road. 

Horsford's Green Lane has already been transformed by the presence of the neighbouring David Wilson Homes Kingfisher Meadow development. 

And two separate applications have now been submitted to Broadland District Council for more homes to be built in Green Lane which runs next to the Horsford Woods. 

The owners of North Farm have drawn up plans for two new homes with attached double garages. 

North Farm in Horsford 

North Farm in Horsford - Credit: Ben Hardy

This follows a separate application recently being submitted for three new homes to the rear of a detached chalet bungalow opposite the farm

Rebecca Blackburn, 59, who lives at the Cromer Road side of Green Lane, said: "I feel sorry for the people on the other side who moved here for peace and quiet. 

"There have been a lot of complaints as it seems like they just get given permission every time.

"My parents had this property 60 years ago when it was all farmland around here. Will they cut all the trees down next?" 

A planning notice for one of the applications recently submitted for Green Lane in Horsford 

A planning notice for one of the applications recently submitted for Green Lane in Horsford - Credit: Ben Hardy

Six homes have already been approved for Green Lane, while concerns continue to be raised about the roundabout leading onto the road.

Elaine Brandon, 66, who lives just off Green Lane, said: "Most people are concerned about what they will do to the lane because people regularly walk down there with dogs and young children.

The entrance to Green Lane near the new Kingfisher Meadow estate 

The entrance to Green Lane near the new Kingfisher Meadow estate - Credit: Ben Hardy

"We moved here because of the woods. It is a beautiful place with lovely tracks and deer running through so it would be a real shame if they try to widen the lane for more cars." 

The new roundabout leading on to Green Lane has already been altered in the past due to concerns over visibility as people approach the estate. 

The new roundabout next to Green Lane in Horsford 

The new roundabout next to Green Lane in Horsford - Credit: Ben Hardy

Horsford district councillor Dave Thomas said: "The roundabout caused a lot of issues. If people were coming from the north at Holt Road they could not see who was coming from the right." 

Dave Thomas, who represents Horsford on Broadland District Council. Picture: Stephanie Wenn

Dave Thomas, who represents Horsford on Broadland District Council. Picture: Stephanie Wenn - Credit: Stephanie Wenn

A planning statement on behalf of the North Farm applicant states: "The rationale for this proposal would be to create two dwellings in keeping with the character and form of the area.

"The proposal would retain the majority of trees on the site which provide natural screening." 

