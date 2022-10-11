Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Council steps in over row between NR3 neighbours

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:00 AM October 11, 2022
Peter Allen, who lives in Hassett Close 

Peter Allen, who lives in Hassett Close - Credit: Ben Hardy

The city council has intervened in a dispute between neighbours living in the NR3 area. 

Peter Allen, 63, of Hassett Close, located just off Mousehold Street, said he feels "threatened" by a tenant living nearby. 

Mr Allen - who has lived in his home for more than 30 years - said: "I am just flabbergasted Norwich City Council has done nothing about it yet.

"I've made them aware of the issues I've had. 

"The person has threatened to damage my property and has made me feel very insecure in my own home."

Peter Allen, who lives in Hassett Close in the NR3 area 

Peter Allen, who lives in Hassett Close in the NR3 area - Credit: Ben Hardy

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: “The council takes complaints of this nature very seriously.

"Our antisocial behaviour team will continue to liaise with Mr Allen directly to discuss how we will investigate and resolve the situation in line with our usual procedures."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Norfolk Police at the scene of the incident along Dereham Road, Norwich. 

Norwich Live News

One person injured and three arrested following fight in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Onlookers in Dereham Road recall what they saw after police attended an incident on October 8

Crime scene after city stabbing stuns onlookers

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Katy Jon Went with a couple of her kittens at her home at Whitlingham.

Does this woman have the most cats in Norwich?

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Russell Crowe, a Hollywood celebrity, has donated thousands of pounds to independent bookshop Bookbugs and Dragon Tales

Exclusive

Russell Crowe donates £5,000 to city bookshop's crowdfund campaign

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon