Council steps in over row between NR3 neighbours

The city council has intervened in a dispute between neighbours living in the NR3 area.

Peter Allen, 63, of Hassett Close, located just off Mousehold Street, said he feels "threatened" by a tenant living nearby.

Mr Allen - who has lived in his home for more than 30 years - said: "I am just flabbergasted Norwich City Council has done nothing about it yet.

"I've made them aware of the issues I've had.

"The person has threatened to damage my property and has made me feel very insecure in my own home."

Peter Allen, who lives in Hassett Close in the NR3 area - Credit: Ben Hardy

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: “The council takes complaints of this nature very seriously.

"Our antisocial behaviour team will continue to liaise with Mr Allen directly to discuss how we will investigate and resolve the situation in line with our usual procedures."