Motorist parked in driveway then 'swore' when told to move

Homeowners are fed up with cars being parked in front of drives and speeding along their street near a city primary school.

Those living in Mary Chapman Close in Dussindale are calling for measures to help ease traffic issues in the built-up road.

The street runs parallel to Vane Close where Dussindale Primary School is located and becomes hectic when parents are collecting their kids from school according to homeowners.

Mary Chapman Court Care Home and a dental surgery are also located in the road.

Andrew Wells, 61, who lives in the close, said one motorist parked in his drive before going across to the surgery.

He said: "My wife went out politely asking if he could move and he started swearing and giving my wife a lot of abuse. This was at about 1pm.

"Speeding can be a problem as well. It frustrates my wife all the time."

Sarah Theobold, 48, has lived in Mary Chapman Close for 20 years.

She said: "This is meant to be a close but it has turned into a racetrack. We need speedbumps.

"It becomes a free-for-all between 2.45pm when people are picking their children up until 3.15pm.

"We can't actually park outside our own homes. People are allowed to park down at Sainsbury's and walk up the steps to the school."

There are parking rules in Mary Chapman Close which restrict parking at school pick up and drop off times.

Marie Mertl, 39, who has lived in the close for 16 years, said: "This has been an ongoing problem which is annoying for us living here.

"Speedbumps would be good but it is not going to happen because of the nursing home."

Ian Mackie, Conservative county councillor for Thorpe St Andrew, said: "I can understand the frustration of nearby residents and it's something we are constantly trying to address.

"The school has had a long-standing walk to school travel plan and over the last year we have been piloting a Safer Streets Scheme at Dussindale Primary School.

"There is ample parking close by allocated on Sainsbury's car park and I would encourage those taking children to school to consider the safety of others."

Dussindale Primary School declined to comment when contacted.