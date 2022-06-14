Disabled tenant unable to use garden after spiky plants engulf area

Overgrown weeds and shrubs left to run wild for two years are causing havoc for a disabled man.

The spiky foliage has taken over 58-year-old tenant Tony Oliver's garden in Lusher Rise in Marlpit meaning he is unable to use his washing line.

Mr Oliver - who uses a wheelchair and has angina and chronic arthritis - is a private tenant in the apartment block.

He said: "I have been here 11 years and I think they have cut it twice now. It's really overgrown.

"I did have a man from the council come round 10 days ago but I have not heard back since."

The overgrown tree which is preventing disabled man Tony Oliver from using his washing line

Norwich City Council is responsible for trees on land owned or managed by them which includes gardens of council homes and communal areas of council homes.

The tenant contacted the Evening News as part of the 'We'll Sort It' campaign which aims to resolve problems for folk across the city.

The Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign launched in October last year

Mr Oliver's neighbour Mark Dunmore, 58, who is also a council tenant, said: "This is an ongoing situation with the council which has been going on for years and years.

"The council has been tasked with taking this on but it's looking a mess. They are taking money from a disabled man and not doing what he is paying them for.

"I take pride and care where I live. As far as I am concerned the council are creating terrible conditions and are not doing what they are supposed to be doing."

The overgrown tree is beginning to reach communal steps leading to council flats

Mr Dunmore continued: "The council has said they do not have the labour and resources because of Covid.

"It's a nonsense.

"Tony can't get to his washing line because it has overgrown so much and I believe the roots are starting to cause structural damage.

"The foliage is also starting to creep up the steps into the communal entrance of the flats. There is thistle overgrowing on to the public footpath as well."

Norwich City Council has been contacted for comment on when the tree will be cut and why it has taken so long.

