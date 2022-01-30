News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Light over spooky path finally fixed to neighbour's delight

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 7:00 AM January 30, 2022
David Plummer (pictured) first reported the broken street light on Dec 12 2021 and again on January 20

David Plummer (pictured) first reported the broken street light on Dec 12 2021 and again on January 20 - Credit: Maya Derrick

Safety concerns raised about a "pitch black" walkway in the city have finally been abated after a street light has been fixed. 

David Plummer turned to the Evening News as part of the 'We'll Sort It' campaign after a lamp outside his home flickered out more than two months ago. 

But the beacon is finally illuminated again courtesy of Norwich Residential Management (NRM).

David said: "The guy came this morning and lowered the lamp because it's on a hinge base.

"They didn't use a cherry picker lift at all."

The Oulton Road street light being fixed - and not a cherry-picker in sight!

The Oulton Road street light being fixed - and not a cherry picker in sight - Credit: David Plummer

An NRM spokesman previously said the work would be completed on Wednesday. 

David added: "It just shows that if you make a fuss and get the backing of the paper - which helped quite a bit, to be honest - these things can get sorted."

Most Read

  1. 1 Teen stabbed to death in Norwich named by police
  2. 2 Murder inquiry launched after teenager stabbed to death in Norwich
  3. 3 If you can eat café's huge 'gutbuster' breakfast you get it for free
  1. 4 Police remain on scene after man stabbed to death in Norwich
  2. 5 Duo to close manufacturing business after 33 years
  3. 6 Neighbours 'shock' at teen's murder in Norwich
  4. 7 7 schools in and around Norwich that taught celebrities
  5. 8 Young family 'cooped up' in hotel room after flat fire in city
  6. 9 Officers to up patrols in suburb after car smashing spree
  7. 10 It's not our problem, says builder of flats hit with fire-safety issues

Have you got a problem which needs sorting? Email eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Jamie's Italian at the Royal Arcade which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Norwich restaurant to be transformed into £1.5m food hall

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Brick-built four-bed home off Plumstead Road East, Thorpe St Andrew, which is for sale for £700,000

See inside this 'stunning' £700k family home for sale in a Norwich suburb

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Headquarters of Marsh (Victoria House) in Norwich.Photo: Bill SmithCopy: EDP businessFor: EDP

'Torrid time' as insurance giant Marsh quits city centre

Derin Clark

person
Suzi Earl, 40 has released a list detailing the works that need to be carried out on her home. 

Family living in city's 'worst' council house despair over new damp

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon