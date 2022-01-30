Light over spooky path finally fixed to neighbour's delight

David Plummer (pictured) first reported the broken street light on Dec 12 2021 and again on January 20 - Credit: Maya Derrick

Safety concerns raised about a "pitch black" walkway in the city have finally been abated after a street light has been fixed.

David Plummer turned to the Evening News as part of the 'We'll Sort It' campaign after a lamp outside his home flickered out more than two months ago.

But the beacon is finally illuminated again courtesy of Norwich Residential Management (NRM).

David said: "The guy came this morning and lowered the lamp because it's on a hinge base.

"They didn't use a cherry picker lift at all."

The Oulton Road street light being fixed - and not a cherry picker in sight - Credit: David Plummer

An NRM spokesman previously said the work would be completed on Wednesday.

David added: "It just shows that if you make a fuss and get the backing of the paper - which helped quite a bit, to be honest - these things can get sorted."

Have you got a problem which needs sorting? Email eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk